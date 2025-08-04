Patrik Laine and wife Jordan attend Chainsmokers concert at the Osheaga Festival in Montréal

Over the weekend, Habs forward Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh attended the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. On Sunday, Jordan shared a series of stories from the event on her Instagram.One of her stories showed a large crowd in front of a brightly lit stage with “Osheaga” signage. Another short clip saw Jordan and Patrik riding a golf cart through the festival grounds in the evening as she filmed their experience.via Instagram /@jordanleighlaineShe also posted a clip of The Chainsmokers performing on stage. Later, she shared a video of the crowd during a lightning delay, writing:“Quick lightning break sound.”via Instagram/@jordanleighlaineTwo more stories showed rapper Tyler, The Creator’s packed nighttime performance and crowd footage. Finally, she reposted a selfie video with Patrik Laine captioned:“First time at Osheaga Montreal📍.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe original highlight reel featured a short recap of their evening, from arriving at the festival to vibing with the music. Habs captain Nick Suzuki was also spotted with Laine at the venue per a video reposted by Bar Down on X.“Nick Suzuki and Patty Laine were spotted at @osheaga together 👀🔥. Truly one of Canada’s best events‼️💯,” read the caption of the tweet.Osheaga is a three-day music and arts festival held every summer at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montréal. In 2025, it ran from August 1 to 3 and featured over 100 artists across six outdoor stages.Big names like Olivia Rodrigo, The Killers, Tyler, The Creator, The Chainsmokers, Shaboozey, Gracie Abrams and Glass Animals performed alongside rising acts. The festival also included food stalls, art installations, a Ferris wheel and chill zones.Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh attended Nick Suuzki’s wedding receptionEarlier last weekend, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald celebrated their wedding reception in Montreal, Quebec. The event brought together several of Suzuki’s current and former teammates including forward Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh.Last Sunday, Jordan posted a series of Instagram stories from the evening. In one of them, Nick and Caitlin were seen pouring champagne into a tall glass tower. Nick wore a dark suit with a white shirt while Caitlin wore a strapless white bridal gown.The next few clips showed the reception setup under a large tent, with chandeliers, candles and elegant flower arrangements. A close-up story click saw a table set with menus, glasses and a photo booth strip with black-and-white snapshots of guests including Jordan and Patrik.Another story showed Nick dancing with a guest, both of them laughing as they spun around the dance floor. More stories followed, including a live singer performing while the crowd danced, and a blue-lit party moment featuring Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield dancing on stage.