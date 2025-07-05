Earlier last week, Habs forward Patrik Laine and his longtime partner Jordan Leigh tied the knot in a stylish Palm Beach ceremony. On Friday, Jordan shared a carousel of pictures from the couple’s rehearsal dinner held at the iconic pink-themed Colony Hotel.
In the caption, she mentioned that Patrik had been set on wearing a bright pink suit well before any wedding plans were finalized. Jordan explained that pink is his favorite color, and he wanted it included somewhere in the wedding lineup.
“Night one rehearsal dinner at @thecolonypalmbeach 💕 Before he even planned his wedding tux Patty knew he wanted to incorporate a bright pink suit somewhere in the lineup of wedding looks (his favorite color). What location could be a more perfect compliment than Palm Beach’s iconic pink hotel?”
Laine donned a custom Pantheon Limited pink suit over a designer silk shirt while Jordan wore a short Oscar de la Renta pink sequin gown on the occasion.
“I originally planned to wear white to this but when I saw this @oscardelarenta dress in the window with my bridesmaid @geeevenchy we knew it was meant to be ✨,” she added.
Several of Patrik Laine’s current and former teammates including Ivan Provorov, Adam Fantilli and Andrew Peeke were in attendance at the wedding with their partners.
Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh are honeymooning in Italy
On Friday, Jordan also shared a few sneak peeks into the couple’s honeymoon getaway to Italy on her Instagram stories. One of the stories showed a statue inside an ornate Italian building, accompanied by a Spotify playlist titled “Italian summer vacation 🇮🇹🍕🍸” with classic songs like That’s Amore and Che La Luna.
In an interview with People magazine during their wedding week, Jordan had mentioned that they planned to start their honeymoon trip from Rome.
"Patrik has never seen Rome before, so we’re going to visit the Colosseum and the Vatican and then we’ll drive down to Positano and find some beachfront activities," she said.
Jordan also posted a story featuring a dessert plate with a small chocolate cake topped with raspberries, a red candle and heart decorations. “Happy Honeymoon” written in chocolate on the plate. Another story displayed a grand, fresco-covered ceiling likely from a historic museum in Italy.
