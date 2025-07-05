Earlier last week, Habs forward Patrik Laine and his longtime partner Jordan Leigh tied the knot in a stylish Palm Beach ceremony. On Friday, Jordan shared a carousel of pictures from the couple’s rehearsal dinner held at the iconic pink-themed Colony Hotel.

Ad

In the caption, she mentioned that Patrik had been set on wearing a bright pink suit well before any wedding plans were finalized. Jordan explained that pink is his favorite color, and he wanted it included somewhere in the wedding lineup.

“Night one rehearsal dinner at @thecolonypalmbeach 💕 Before he even planned his wedding tux Patty knew he wanted to incorporate a bright pink suit somewhere in the lineup of wedding looks (his favorite color). What location could be a more perfect compliment than Palm Beach’s iconic pink hotel?”

Ad

Trending

Laine donned a custom Pantheon Limited pink suit over a designer silk shirt while Jordan wore a short Oscar de la Renta pink sequin gown on the occasion.

“I originally planned to wear white to this but when I saw this @oscardelarenta dress in the window with my bridesmaid @geeevenchy we knew it was meant to be ✨,” she added.

Ad

Several of Patrik Laine’s current and former teammates including Ivan Provorov, Adam Fantilli and Andrew Peeke were in attendance at the wedding with their partners.

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh are honeymooning in Italy

On Friday, Jordan also shared a few sneak peeks into the couple’s honeymoon getaway to Italy on her Instagram stories. One of the stories showed a statue inside an ornate Italian building, accompanied by a Spotify playlist titled “Italian summer vacation 🇮🇹🍕🍸” with classic songs like That’s Amore and Che La Luna.

Ad

In an interview with People magazine during their wedding week, Jordan had mentioned that they planned to start their honeymoon trip from Rome.

"Patrik has never seen Rome before, so we’re going to visit the Colosseum and the Vatican and then we’ll drive down to Positano and find some beachfront activities," she said.

via Instagram/@jordanleighlaine

Jordan also posted a story featuring a dessert plate with a small chocolate cake topped with raspberries, a red candle and heart decorations. “Happy Honeymoon” written in chocolate on the plate. Another story displayed a grand, fresco-covered ceiling likely from a historic museum in Italy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama