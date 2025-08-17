Patrik Laine's wife Jordan shares behind-the-scenes glimpse at Laine-Barkov charity golf tournament in Finland

The 2025 Laine-Barkov Charity Golf Tournament was hosted on Saturday at Nokia River Golf in Finland. The annual event is organized by Habs forward Patrik Laine and Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov to raise funds in support of children’s and youth mental health programs.
Over the weekend, Laine’s wife Jordan shared a series of stories featuring an inside look at the day. The first story featured a clip which opened on Laine on the golf cart, who was dressed in a red beanie, a purple hoodie layered under the official tournament vest and white golf pants.
The camera then panned to Barkov, who looked back with a smile while sitting on the back of the cart. Later in the day, Jordan shared a mirror video from inside the locker room facilities, showing her outfit for the tournament. She sported a black coat over the event t-shirt, paired with leggings, tall white socks and sneakers.
Another short clip captured Laine from behind as he walked indoors still in his golf gear, while her final post came from the airport. There, she filmed the entrance to the Moomin Shop with its oversized hot air balloon display hanging above.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Tampereen Lastenklinikan Tuki ry to support children’s and youth mental health. The event followed a two-person Shamble format with ¾ handicaps and participation started at €1,000 per team, according to the tournament's official website.
Patrik Laine and Jordan flew to Finland to attend Aleksander Barkov’s Stanley Cup party
Earlier last week, Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh shared a glimpse of their trip back to Finland for Aleksander Barkov’s Stanley Cup celebration. Barkov, who won the Cup for the second straight summer as captain of the Florida Panthers, hosted this year’s party at PadelOne Arena in Tampere.
Jordan posted a few stories on her Instagram featuring the couple’s journey beginning with a Lufthansa business class setup that included red wine, cheesecake topped with raspberries and an in-flight movie. She praised the airline as her new favorite business class, joking:
“That being said we did not sleep on the plane whoopsie.”
Her next updates included a smiling selfie with headphones and a headband, a serene view from the plane window with a glowing orange-and-blue skyline, and later, a shot from the party itself. That photo showed Barkov wearing a yellow polo shirt and light pants as he stood beside the Stanley Cup smiling while opening a gift box. Jordan captioned the moment:
“Made it just in time for Barkie’s cup party. Proud friends @barkovsasha.”
Unlike last summer’s celebration at Nokia Arena, Barkov kept this year’s event more intimate. Friends, family and fans gathered in the smaller venue before continuing festivities with a sauna session and home-cooked food.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama