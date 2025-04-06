Paul Bissonnette believes something feels ‘different’ with Maple Leafs following shutout win against Blue Jackets

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette lauded the Toronto Maple Leafs after their 5-0 shutout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. The Ontario native, who has been a longtime fan of the Maple Leafs, posted a message on X on Saturday night after the game.

“Incredible win by the Leafs tonight. In perfect position to win the Atlantic division as of now. The Battle of Ontario and the Battle of Florida are pretty much set. It’s going to be incredible. I think this is exactly what the Leafs needed. This year feels different. Our Year,” Bissonnette wrote.

Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz got a rare back-to-back start for the team and made 27 saves to blank the Blue Jackets. Nicholas Robertson and William Nylander scored twice, while captain Auston Matthews scored as well.

However, analysts pointed to the Maple Leafs' defensive display as the hallmark of the game.

“Our third period, I thought we were extremely disciplined, didn’t sit back,” Stolarz said via NHL.com. “We continued to forecheck them, press their defense and force them to turn pucks over and that allowed us to get open ice and score some goals and defensively, I thought we were fantastic. We didn’t really give up any chances.”

The Maple Leafs look set to clinch the Atlantic Division title, having moved four points clear of second-placed Tampa Bay Lightning. They are currently 5-0-1 from their last six games in the regular season. Their coach, Craig Berube, also praised his players for their showing on Saturday.

“Staying in games, tight games where it’s tight checking,” Berube said via NHL.com. “Not opening it up, not forcing things and getting frustrated and then taking it over in the third period. That’s the biggest thing I can tell you about what I like right now.”

Paul Bissonnette had made a bold prediction about the Maple Leafs

On March 1, Bissonnette had made a bold prediction, claiming that the Maple Leafs would be the only one of the original six teams to make it to the playoffs this season.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are the only Original Six team making playoffs. Book it. #leafsforever," he wrote on X on Saturday.

The other teams on the list are the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings. The former NHLer’s claim has been surprisingly accurate.

The Blackhawks and Bruins have already been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Rangers, Red Wings and Canadiens are locked in a battle for the final Wild Card spot in the East.

The Maple Leafs are looking to end a record Stanley Cup drought that has lasted for 56 seasons. The franchise last won the trophy in 1967.

