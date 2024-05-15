Paul Bissonnette lashed out at Boston Bruins fans following an online spat over a controversial goal in Game 5 of the Bruins' ongoing series against the Florida Panthers. The incident occurred when the game was tied 1-1 and Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had given his team a 2-1 lead.

However, Panthers coach Paul Maurice challenged the goal for goaltender interference. He claimed that Bruins forward Danton Heinen had his stick on Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky's right pad, impacting his ability to make the save.

After a review, the referees announced that no goaltender interference had occurred, and the goal stood.

Expand Tweet

However, Paul Bissonnette had a different perspective on the play.

"We got plenty of other angles and more overheads, and I'm still astonished at how dumb Bruins fans are online," Bissonnette said. "Pull your heads out of your a**, bunch of a**e."

"If you seen the overhead angle, you clearly see Heinen battling Oliver Ekman-Larsson, the minute he gets his stick lose, goes right down the ice, goes and meets Bob's right foot inside the crease and throws him off," he added.

"On the top of that, not just the stick, but as he is turning to get body position on Oliver, his left foot hits Bob's right foot."Paul Bissonnette added.

Paul Bissonnette also referenced a controversial goal awarded to the Panthers' Sam Bennett in Game 4, suggesting that the McAvoy goal should not have counted, just as Bennett's should not have.

He claimed that the referee's decision was a "make-up call" and that he was fine with it until Bruins fans started attacking him online.

The former player's frustration boiled over as he said:

"This should be Leafs playing the Florida Panthers, because you guys are bunch of bums."

Despite the controversy, the Bruins went on to win Game 5 with a score of 2-1, but the Panthers still lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is set to take place in Boston on Friday.

NHL disagrees on Paul Bissonnette’s no-call verdict

The NHL disagrees with Paul Bissonnette on the controversial no-call on Charlie McAvoy's game-winning goal against the Rangers.

The League issued an official statement defending the officiating decision.

The Situation Room determined that:

"No goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Charlie McAvoy’s goal."

Expand Tweet

They cited Rule 78.5, which states:

"Goaltender interference refers to any attacking player who, by means of their stick or body, interferes with or impedes the movements of the goaltender by actual physical contact.

"While incidental contact with the goaltender may occur, attacking players must make an effort to avoid contact in all circumstances. The onus is always on the attacking player and players who do not make an effort to avoid the goaltender must be penalized."

According to the NHL, Danton Heinen did not intentionally impede the goaltender's movements.