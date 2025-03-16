Paul Bissonnette bluntly compares Josh Norris to $49,700,000 Senators' latest acquisition post blockbuster trade

Paul Bissonnette shared his thoughts on the Ottawa Senators’ trade for Dylan Cozens. On Spittin’ Chiclets, he said Ottawa made a good move. The Senators traded Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker to Buffalo for Cozens, Dennis Gilbert, and a second-round pick.

Speaking on Episode 549 of Spittin' Chiclets, Bissonnette said that Cozens lost some of his edge in Buffalo but will regain it in Ottawa.

"I actually really like the move for Ottawa," Bissonnette said. "And, you know, Dylan Cozens came over and he said he goes, I think no, towards the end of my time in Buffalo, he lost a little bit of his bite to his game, and I really think that his love and passion and fight will be rejuvenated in that second line center role."

Cozens, 24, is in the second year of a seven-year, $49.7 million contract. He had scored 31 points in 61 games prior to his trade this NHL season.

Bissonnette also said Cozens has a better injury record than Josh Norris and is signed long-term at a good cap hit.

"You're getting maybe a guy with a better, healthier track record than Norris, and a guy who's already locked in for, I think, another, what, four or five years at a pretty good number." Bissonnette added.

So far, since his trade to Ottawa, Cozens has scored in four of the five games he has played. In that duration he has scored two goals and two assists, averaging nearly 15 and a half minutes.

Senators coach Travis Green praised Dylan Cozens

After his trade, Dylan Cozens said he was sad to leave Buffalo but is excited about his new role in Ottawa. Cozens wants to bring a strong two-way game and be tough to play against.

"It's obviously sad, you know, a lot of good buddies here, a lot of close friends," Cozens said, via NHL.com, "I really wanted to be a part of the solution in Buffalo. I dreamt... playing in the playoffs in Buffalo, so it's tough, it's sad, for sure. But at the same time, there's a very exciting opportunity in Ottawa and I'm super excited to be a part of the Sens."

Senators coach Travis Green called him a big centerman who can score and play a physical game.

"As far as Dylan goes, he's a big centerman that can score and can play a physical game as well," Green said. "A young centerman that has a huge upside in the League. You get toughness in Dennis"

The Ottawa Senators also traded for Fabian Zetterlund from San Jose and have won five straight games.

