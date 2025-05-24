Paul Bissonnette delivers hot take on Darnell Nurse's penalty for slashing Roope Hintz - "You can break a foot with that chop"

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette weighed in on a controversial slashing penalty by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse in Game 2 against the Dallas Stars on Friday.

The incident occurred at 3:46 of the third period. Nurse delivered a slash to Roope Hintz near the top of his left skate, sending the Stars forward to the ice in pain and forcing him to exit the game.

Bissonnette shared his perspective on the play on social media, acknowledging that it was difficult to call a major penalty but that the slash could have caused some serious damage.

"Hard to call this a 5 minute major. Can’t really. But there’s a lot of people in these comments that have never been slashed with the heel of a stick blade right on top of the laces," Bissonnette wrote on X (formerly called Twitter).

"You can break a foot with that chop. Some guys wear shot blockers on top of their skates for that reason as well. I wouldn’t call this a dive. Just got hit in the perfect spot to cause damage."

After reviewing the play, officials assessed Darnell Nurse a minor penalty for slashing. Hintz stayed down on the ice for a couple minutes before needing help to the Dallas bench. He didn't put weight on his left foot and went directly to the locker room.

The Oilers went on to win 3-0 against the Stars. Brett Kulak, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped all 25 shots, while Jake Oettinger had 22 saves in the loss.

Hall of Famer Chris Pronger weighs in on Darnell Nurse’s Slash, agrees with Bissonnette

Hall of Fame blueliner Chris Pronger shared his thoughts on Darnell Nurse’s slash on Roope Hintz, siding with Paul Bissonnette’s take on the incident. Pronger, who played for the Oilers during the 2005-06 season, wrote on X:

“I can attest @BizNasty2point0 all the guys that I did this too can attest as well. It hurts and when all you hear is a thud you know it will do some damage. Probably got him on the nerve,”

Paul Bissonnette responded appreciatively to the Hall of Famer:

"Oilers fans listen to your former Hall of Fame D man. #LetsGoOilers."

With the series now tied at 1-1, the action shifts back to Edmonton for Game 3 on Sunday.

