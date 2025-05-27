Paul Bissonnette delivers ultimatum to Mitch Marner over potential Maple Leafs contract extension - "You're a coward, if you don't take this"

Former NHL player turned analyst Paul Bissonnette had some harsh words for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner regarding his potential contract extension. As July’s free agency approaches, speculation is growing that Marner could be traded following another early playoff exit.

On Tuesday’s episode of Spittin' Chiclets, Bissonnette delivered an ultimatum to Marner.

“I just wanted to say that I would offer Marner eight times 12," Bissonnette said. "I'd say, You're a coward if you don't take this, you still have some things to prove here… Take it or leave it.” (1:16:02)

Bissonnette would consider bringing back John Tavares as well if he is willing to take a hometown discount. He wants to prove people wrong with the core four.

Bissonnette believes the Maple Leafs need to get tougher mentally and stop the early playoff exits.

“Let's roll it back," Bissonnette said. "Let's hit this f**king gym this summer. Enough with the f**king boat of Muskoka ... Let's hit the f**king gym, and let's win a mug here with this core four. Let's go."

Then, he directed his comments right at Marner, saying:

“If you're listening, if Marner's listening, I believe in you. I believe in you at eight times 12. I still think that's a little bit of an overpayment, based on what we've seen come crunch time, but let's roll it back.”

Bissonnette added that if Marner re-signs, it would require other players like rookie forward Matthew Knies to take shorter-term, team-friendly deals too.

Mitch Marner is coming off a tremendous 102-point regular season. He had three goals and 10 assists in 13 postseason games as the Leafs.

Elliotte Friedman: Maple Leafs to seek clarity from Mitch Marner

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs plan to seek some clarity from Mitch Marner on his intentions moving forward before making any additional moves this offseason.

In Monday’s episode of his '32 Thoughts' podcast, Friedman said:

“I think, first of all, the Maple Leafs are going to ask for clarity. Just where is this going? Is it 100% you are testing free agency on July 1st? Or is there conversation that can be had here? And that’s what I think they’ll do, is they’ll ask that first and see what the answer is, and go from there.”

Essentially, the team wants to know where exactly Mitch Marner stands regarding his future with the club before determining how to proceed.

