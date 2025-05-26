NHL Rumors: Insider links Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies & Sabres' JJ Peterka to $1.95B franchise

Insiders from The Athletic, Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal, linked two players which includes Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies to the Vancouver Canucks. The other player's name is JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres. The Vancouver Canucks are now worth about $1.95 billion, per Forbes in 2024, which is 47% more than 2023.

About Matthew Knies, they said,

“Knies put together a true breakout season as a sophomore for the Maple Leafs this year. The goalscoring touch and skill level, that’s the cherry on top. In all probability, the Maple Leafs will prioritize getting Knies’ second contract tucked away.”

Knies scored 29 goals and had 58 points in 78 games. He is 22 years old and strong both offensively and defensively. Although the Leafs will likely try to keep him, teams with cap space may see an opportunity.

For JJ Peterka, the insiders wrote,

“Peterka is a speedy, dynamic winger with star potential. Peterka’s strong production could push him close to the $8 million AAV range on a seven- or eight-year deal. Peterka’s speed, lethal shot and dynamic skill set are an exciting combination that the Canucks should look into.”

Peterka has improved each year and scored 68 points this regular season. His next contract could be costly, which might make Buffalo hesitant.

The NHL salary cap will increase soon, giving teams more money to spend. Some teams may use offer sheets to sign young players. The Canucks have some cap space but also face limits, like not owning their 2026 third-round pick.

Because of this, the Canucks might not use offer sheets much this summer. Still, their high team value shows they have the means to improve. Knies and Peterka are good targets among restricted free agents.

Craig Berube praises Maple Leafs’ hard work and professionalism despite playoff loss

Matthew Knies received Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube's attention this regular season. As a result, his ice time improved from 13:40 in the 2023-24 NHL season to 18:30 this season.

In his recent statement, Berube talked about the team’s season on Sunday's episode of the "Nasty Knuckles" podcast. He said he was proud of the players and how they worked hard.

"They’re a first-class organization. The organization, the way it’s run is exceptional,” Berube said (27:06 onwards). “The players we have there, the dedication and the professionalism that they show day in and day out are really good."

The Leafs lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the second round. Berube disagreed with people who say the team is too relaxed. He called the team a “first-class organization” with dedicated players.

