Paul Bissonnette fires blunt 5-word ‘Mikko Rantanen’ dig at Hurricanes' disappointing conference finals losses

Paul Bissonnette shared a strong message involving Mikko Rantanen after the Carolina Hurricanes lost 6-2 to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 on Saturday. With this loss, the Hurricanes are down 3-0 in the conference finals.

Critiquing their performance, the Spittin' Chiclets podcast host posted on X:

“No wonder Rantanen wanted out.”

Bissonnette's comment pointed to deeper issues in the team, which the former Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen took into consideration while not signing an extension with the team after being trade there midseason.

During Saturday's post-game discussion on NHL on TNT, Bissonnette pointed to the lack of fight and togetherness on the ice. In the third period of Game 3, Matthew Tkachuk went after Sebastian Aho, and none of Aho’s teammates stepped in. Bissonnette said this showed a problem in the locker room.

"That's an issue inside the locker room, in my opinion, for Carolina, the fact that ... and Aho get attacked there, and nobody's there to respond," Bissonnette said on NHL on TNT. "I don't care if it's Bennett or Tkachuk, you got to do something."

Mikko Rantanen joined Carolina from the Colorado Avalanche in January. But things didn’t work out, and after playing 13 games with the team, the Hurricanes traded him to Dallas before the March 7 trade deadline. The Stars signed him to an eight-year, $96 million deal, and Carolina got Logan Stankoven and several draft picks in return.

Mikko Rantanen's statement on his trade to Dallas Stars

The Mikko Rantanen move came after six weeks of contract talks that led nowhere. Rantanen said he chose Dallas because it felt like a better fit for him and his family.

“Obviously, it is a really good team in Carolina; the last couple of years, they’ve been close to the Stanley Cup," Rantanen said, via NHL.com. "But I think the fit in Dallas -- and I’ve been thinking a lot about it with myself and my camp and (my girlfriend) Susanna and everything.

"Just the fit I feel like everywhere, I think that was what the decision was."

Mikko Rantanen has scored nine goals and 11 assists in the 2025 playoffs after playing 15 games. He had two hat tricks—one against Colorado in Game 7, and one against Winnipeg in Game 1. Rantanen has helped Dallas with steady offense during their playoff run, and the team is currently tied 1-1 against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

On the other hand, the Hurricanes are facing elimination in Game 4.

