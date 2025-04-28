Paul Bissonnette floats blockbuster Mitch Marner-Penguins move - "Going to command $14M"

Mitch Marner is the crown jewel of the upcoming 2025 NHL free agent class.

Ad

The 27-year-old is in the final season of his six-year, $65,408,000 contract extension signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019.

Those negotiations went down with the now general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kyle Dubas. Dubas has always been fond of Marner, willing to pay him big-time money while being reluctant to trade him away despite constant playoff disappointments.

Marner's future in Toronto is uncertain, and the Penguins are a team in transition with a lot of cap space. Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette connected the dots and floated the idea of a reunion with Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh while on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday. Pat McAfee shared the clip with his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"One that probably sticks out is Mitch Marner hasn't signed yet. He's a Toronto Maple Leaf. Kyle Dubas loves Mitch Marner. He was with him in Toronto. Um, there's a little hostility between the Maple Leafs and Marner, based on the fact that they tried to trade him at the deadline for Mikko Rantanen, who was available, and they were willing to part ways with Mitch Marner, even though he had a 100-point season," Bissonnette said.

Ad

"As far as Mitch Marner is concerned, he hasn't, just like the book is still out on Dubas as a GM, the book is still out on Mitch Marner as far as playoff performance. He's had a great start to this year. Things get harder as you progress through the second and third rounds, but he's a guy that's going to command probably $14 million on the open market." Bissonnette added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Bissonnette mentioned, Marner racked up 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games during the 2024-25 regular season, reaching the triple-digit mark for the first time in his NHL career.

Playoff results will determine Mitch Marner's future

It's been said all along, and will continue to be the case: how Marner and the Maple Leafs do in the postseason will play a huge factor in whether he remains in Toronto long-term.

Ad

And so far, so good, as the Leafs hold a 3-1 series lead over the Ottawa Senators. Marner has been very productive, piling up seven points (one goal, six assists) through those four games.

However, they were always expected to beat the Senators. The real test will come should they make it to the second round to battle either the Florida Panthers or Tampa Bay Lightning.

For now, Marner and the Maple Leafs' focus is on winning Game 5 of their first-round series with Ottawa back at home on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama