Paul Bissonnette floats blockbuster Mitch Marner-Penguins move - "Going to command $14M"

By Jackson Weber
Modified Apr 28, 2025 20:33 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
NHL: Mitch Marner battles for puck with Kris Letang - Source: Imagn

Mitch Marner is the crown jewel of the upcoming 2025 NHL free agent class.

Ad

The 27-year-old is in the final season of his six-year, $65,408,000 contract extension signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019.

Those negotiations went down with the now general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kyle Dubas. Dubas has always been fond of Marner, willing to pay him big-time money while being reluctant to trade him away despite constant playoff disappointments.

Marner's future in Toronto is uncertain, and the Penguins are a team in transition with a lot of cap space. Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette connected the dots and floated the idea of a reunion with Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh while on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday. Pat McAfee shared the clip with his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"One that probably sticks out is Mitch Marner hasn't signed yet. He's a Toronto Maple Leaf. Kyle Dubas loves Mitch Marner. He was with him in Toronto. Um, there's a little hostility between the Maple Leafs and Marner, based on the fact that they tried to trade him at the deadline for Mikko Rantanen, who was available, and they were willing to part ways with Mitch Marner, even though he had a 100-point season," Bissonnette said.
Ad
"As far as Mitch Marner is concerned, he hasn't, just like the book is still out on Dubas as a GM, the book is still out on Mitch Marner as far as playoff performance. He's had a great start to this year. Things get harder as you progress through the second and third rounds, but he's a guy that's going to command probably $14 million on the open market." Bissonnette added.
Ad
Ad

As Bissonnette mentioned, Marner racked up 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games during the 2024-25 regular season, reaching the triple-digit mark for the first time in his NHL career.

Playoff results will determine Mitch Marner's future

It's been said all along, and will continue to be the case: how Marner and the Maple Leafs do in the postseason will play a huge factor in whether he remains in Toronto long-term.

Ad

And so far, so good, as the Leafs hold a 3-1 series lead over the Ottawa Senators. Marner has been very productive, piling up seven points (one goal, six assists) through those four games.

However, they were always expected to beat the Senators. The real test will come should they make it to the second round to battle either the Florida Panthers or Tampa Bay Lightning.

For now, Marner and the Maple Leafs' focus is on winning Game 5 of their first-round series with Ottawa back at home on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

About the author
Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Jackson Weber
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications