New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe scored his first NHL playoff goal against the Washington Capitals. Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette praised Rempe for his journey despite being so young.

"The most electrifying stadium in the world chanting your name. Madison Square Garden. He is him as the kids say," said Paul Bissonnette

Rempe, known for his physicality, displayed both his strengths and weaknesses in against the Washington Capitals. Rempe led the team with seven impactful checks, but received an unnecessary roughing penalty, which led to a power-play goal for the Capitals.

Matt Rempe and the Rangers easily overpower the Capitals

The Rangers got off to a strong start and ended with a 4-1 victory over the Capitals. Matt Rempe and Artemi Panarin helped secure the win with crucial goals. The Rangers' solid defense stifled the Capitals, limiting their star player, Alex Ovechkin, to no shots on goal.

They carried their momentum into Game 2, securing a narrow 4-3 win led by Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad.

Trocheck and Zibanejad each contributed a goal and an assist. Jack Roslovic and K'Andre Miller also found the back of the net for New York, supported by strong performances from Erik Gustafsson and Alexis Lafreniere with two assists each. Goalie Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves.

On the other side, the Capitals, despite a valiant effort, fell short. Tom Wilson, Connor McMichael, and Dylan Strome scored for Washington, with Charlie Lindgren making 23 saves in goal. However, their power-play opportunities were not enough to overcome the Rangers' solid defense and opportunistic offense.

Game 3 is set for Friday in Washington, where the Capitals will look to bounce back and turn the tide in their favor. The Rangers, riding high on the back of back-to-back wins, aim to continue their winning streak and inch closer to their first Stanley Cup championship in three decades.