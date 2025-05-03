Paul Bissonnette makes bold pick while predicting winner of Capitals vs Hurricanes Round 2 series

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette shared a strong opinion while picking his winner for the upcoming second-round playoff matchup between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes. Game 1 between the Capitals and Hurricanes is scheduled for Monday at Capital One Arena.

Speaking on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast on Friday, Bissonnette initially picked the Hurricanes to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals before the playoffs started. However, he has now changed his mind and is predicting the Capitals will win the series in six games.

“I feel like maybe there's some blogs we don't know about in that lineup that are going to get exposed, and I am going to change my pick. I think that Washington is going to win that series.”

Bissonnette explained his reasoning, noting that the Capitals have a physical player like Tom Wilson who can match up against the Hurricanes. He believes Carolina will be tested physically in a way they were not against New Jersey and Montreal.

“It's going to be tough sledding for the Carolina Hurricanes. We're going to really find out what they're made of. But I think this is going to be a very good matchup, but I do have Washington winning this in six games."

The Capitals head into the series with confidence after beating the Canadiens 4-1 in Round 1. The Hurricanes also advanced with a 4-1 series win over the Devils.

The Capitals, holding the top spot in the Eastern Conference, will enjoy home-ice advantage as they take on their divisional foe, the Hurricanes, who finished No. 2.

Capitals' Tom Wilson on playing against Hurricanes in Round 2

Tom Wilson is looking forward to the challenge of playing against Carolina. Wilson, who recorded two goals and three assists in five games against Montreal in the first round, knows the Hurricanes will provide a tough test for Washington.

“We’re going to enjoy this, for sure, first and we know them really well. They play fast. They play direct hockey, predictable to each other." Wilson said. (per NHL.com)

"I’m sure our coaches will give us a good game plan and we’ll enjoy this one and then we’ll refocus and we’ll be ready to go. It’s going to be a fast, physical, competitive series again.”

The Capitals and Hurricanes each won two games during their four regular season matchups. This will also be just the second ever playoff meeting between Washington and Carolina. The Hurricanes knocked out the Capitals in a hard-fought seven-game series in the 2019 first round series.

