Paul Bissonnette makes huge Auston Matthews claim ahead of Leafs' Game 7 

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for a decisive Game 7 against the Boston Bruins, Auston Matthews could be in the lineup.

Former NHL player and current media personality Paul Bissonnette has made a significant claim regarding Matthews. During The Pat McAfee Show, Bissonnette addressed Matthews' potential back on the ice and its effect on team chemistry.

Bissonnette highlighted the importance of Matthews' presence, especially considering the role of Max Domi in filling in at the center during Matthews' absence.

"The good news with the Leafs is it looks potentially like Auston Matthews would be ready to go ... And listen to fill Max Domi at the center position for a few games, when you're not used to it going against other teams top lines. He's done an incredible job," Biz said.

Bissonnette also noted the difficulties of keeping such a vital position against strong opponents.

"It just sometimes gets a little bit difficult from a sustainability aspect. Like he just said you start watching tape, you start seeing his tendency or maybe getting his timing off on the faceoffs," Biz said.

"Either way man, it's gonna be an epic Game 7," Biz claimed about the upcoming game between Bruins and Leafs.

Expand Tweet

The speculation around Matthews' status continues to swirl, with reports indicating that he skated on Friday but remains questionable for Game 7 due to illness. Coach Sheldon Keefe noted progress in Matthews' recovery but stopped short of confirming his availability.

All eyes will be on whether Matthews will make his much-anticipated comeback on the ice.

Lefs' 2-1 win in Auston Matthews' absence due to illness

William Nylander's double and Joseph Woll's stellar performance propelled the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 victory, forcing a Game 7 against the Boston Bruins. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery emphasized the need for top players like David Pastrnak to step up, echoing Pastrnak's sentiment about improving his shooting mentality.

Despite missing Auston Matthews due to illness, Nylander scored a goal late in the second period. Woll became the first goalie in history with four straight playoff starts in elimination games.

Brad Marchand's all positive about Game 7

Boston Captain Brad Marchand acknowledged the intensity of Game 7.

“They’re obviously very desperate, fighting for their lives,” Marchand said. “So that’s always the toughest game to get."

However, he looks unfazed by the Presser and the deja vu of Last season's loss to the Panthers.

"If someone told us at the start of the season that we’d be Game 7 at home against Toronto, we’d take that all day,” Marchand said.

The winner of Game 7 will face the Florida Panthers in the next round.