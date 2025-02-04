NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette shared his thoughts on the Vancouver Canucks' decision to trade J.T. Miller instead of Elias Pettersson. On Friday, the Canucks traded Miller to the New York Rangers. The trade came after Canucks president Jim Rutherford said Miller’s relationship with Pettersson had hurt the team.

Speaking on "Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 543" with Ryan Whitney, Bissonnette questioned Pettersson’s value in the playoffs. He believed Miller was more valuable in high-pressure games.

"I'm happy enough with the return given the circumstances, but I just simply don't think that, at least right now in his career, that Patterson is as valuable come playoff time as JT Miller," Bissonnette said. "I don't think he has that dog in him." [24:30]

"Maybe now that the fact that this guy who he was having issues with is gone, he can go back to being the player that he thinks he can be and that the organization has paid him to be," Bissonnette added. "Because that's a lot of fucking money to make, to be calling the shots.

"From my understanding, in some cases, not bringing the best work ethic, day in, day out, to practice, and then along with, you know, being very hot and cold with his play."

Vancouver signed Pettersson to an eight-year, $92.8 million contract with a cap hit of $11.6 million per season. He is the fifth highest-earning NHL player this season per sportingnews.com.

This season. Pettersson has scored only 11 goals and 33 points ranking out of the top 100 players in points at 118th.

Paul Bissonnette analyses Canucks return for Miller

The Canucks received Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round pick which was later given to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade on the same day. New York received J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington.

Bissonnette talked about Vancouver's return in the trade and considered it decent.

"So as far as the return, if I'm Vancouver, I'm happy, and now you're away from this whole headache and situation," Bissonnette said. "But be weary about Patterson potentially not becoming the player that you guys hoped he once was, or what you once thought he could be when he put up the 100 points, and now all eyes on him."

Meanwhile, Miller has made an immediate impact with the Rangers.

He scored two goals in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins and had two assists in a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. After his first Knights game, Miller said he was excited and happy to be in New York.

“It’s kind of like a numb feeling,” Miller said, per NHL.com. “Very excited, very happy. It was a big game today, for the team. I’m starting to realize that when I got here. A hard-fought game. But definitely been a long 24 hours. (about the trade day)”

J.T. Miller is in the third year of his seven-year, $56 million contract. He had 11 goals and 28 assists in 42 games this season.

Miller has already started feeling at home in New York, reuniting with Vincent Trocheck, and is now focused on helping the Rangers secure a playoff spot.

