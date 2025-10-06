  • home icon
Paul Bissonnette makes his thoughts clear on Connor McDavid signing team-friendly deal with Oilers

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 06, 2025 19:03 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s contract extension set off a flurry of reactions throughout the league. One reaction in particular came from notable NHL TV analyst Paul Bissonnette.

Bissonnette took to X to publish his reaction to McDavid’s two-year, $25 million contract extension by posting the following:

“What a legend. Build the statue. McJesus saves.”
The comments underscore the public reaction regarding the team-friendly deal Connor McDavid signed on Monday. While it’s only a two-year deal, the fact that McDavid did not get a raise in his next contract allows the Oilers to remain competitive.

That situation could mean the Oilers will have the cap space to acquire more pieces to solidify their roster this season. Most importantly, the deal removes a potential distraction for the Oilers as they head into the regular season.

With Connor McDavid firmly in place, the Oilers can now turn their attention to other players potentially needing new contracts beyond this season.

Connor McDavid extension allows Oilers to address other impending UFAs

Following the shockwaves from the Connor McDavid extension news, the club extended defenseman Jake Walman to a seven-year, $49 million contract. News of the deal comes as the Oilers now turn their attention to addressing multiple impending UFAs.

Walman was the first to sign following McDavid, but others remain. Veteran center Adam Henrique will also need a new contract. Blueliners Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak, and Troy Stecher are unsigned beyond this season.

Additionally, goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard need new deals. Given how McDavid’s deal won’t affect the Oilers’ salary cap structure next season, the club can confidently negotiate with its remaining future UFAs.

Perhaps the impending UFAs choose to re-sign in Edmonton now that there’s certainty that McDavid isn’t moving. While the Oilers may be done announcing new contracts for now, there’s an opportunity for new deals to emerge as the season progresses.

The NHL salary cap will rise from $95.5 million this season to $113.5 million in 2026-27. That jump could suffice for the Oilers to keep multiple of their crucial veteran pieces, at least for the next couple of seasons.

Moreover, the cap space gives the Oilers enough room to add complementary pieces to McDavid. Another top-six winger and a goalie could help the club boost their overall depth this season and for the playoffs.

The Oilers seem poised to be the favorites to take home the Stanley Cup this season, now that Connor McDavid is officially on the books for three more seasons.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

