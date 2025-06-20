Paul Bissonnette names new Core 4 for Oilers if Connor McDavid re-signs with Edmonton - "He's gonna get $18.5M"

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid could become the centerpiece of the “new Core Four,” according to Paul Bissonnette.

During Friday's episode of the "Spittin’ Chiclets Podcast," Bissonnette went off the rails, declaring that if McDavid re-signs with the Oilers, the club will have its own Core Four.

Bissonnette stated

“You know what's going to happen if McDavid does sign? He's going to get 18 and a half million, and between Bouchard, Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Connor McDavid. Ladies and gentlemen, your new core four.”

Bissonnette’s argument focuses on the combined cap hit the Oilers’ Core Four will make. He explained:

“Quick math: other than next year with McDavid only making 12.5, I believe we can get the amount of money that 18.5, 18.5, 14, 9.5 and 10 through Bouchard. Add that up and divide it by what the cap will be in a year."

Bissonnette’s claim stems from the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Core Four, which gobbled up more than half of the team’s salary cap allotment.

Considering that Leon Draisaitl will enter the first year of his new contract with a $14 million average annual value (AAV), and RFA Evan Bouchard is estimated to earn around $10 million AAV per season, the Oilers could have as much as $56 million tied up in four players by 2027.

Connor McDavid Oilers’ No. 1 priority

Oilers GM Stan Bowman will be hard at work trying to re-sign McDavid - Source: Imagn

Connor McDavid set off an online firestorm after he declared that he was in no rush to re-sign with the Oilers this offseason.

The comments have fueled speculation regarding McDavid’s potential departure from Oil Country.

But as Oilers GM Stan Bowman declared, re-signing McDavid is atop their list.

Bowman said (per Edmonton Journal):

“Well, Connor’s the best player in the league, most important player in the league. He’s our captain. He’s our leader. So certainly he’s the No. 1 priority.”

Bowman was adamant about pushing the negotiation process forward but also acknowledged that McDavid and the team have just ended a tough season. That’s why Bowman is respectful of McDavid’s timing.

“It’s my job, to connect with Connor that way and demonstrate that that’s what we’re all trying to do,” Bowman said.

While Oilers fans would love nothing more than a contract extension to be done, they will have to wait a bit longer. Fans can rest assured the Oilers will do everything they can to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

