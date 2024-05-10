As the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers gear up for Game 3 of their intense playoff series, NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette has stirred up anticipation with his bold predictions. Bissonnette is forecasting a fierce battle with tensions already running high following Game 2.

Bissonnette took to X (formerly Twitter) to project a total brawl that would resemble a "cage match" and referenced the scenes from "Gangs of New York."

"I think tonight becomes a cage match in Boston. I think multiple fights. Easily over 100 hits combined. Gangs of New York type shit. Boston has guys who can throw down. Big Bad Bruins hockey. Florida won the last round," Bissonnette tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Following last season's breathtaking seven-game opening round that saw the Panthers turning a 3-1 series deficit into a dramatic win, the rivalry between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers is now escalating. This history has created curiosity for this series, and now it is even 1-1 in the best-of-7 second round.

The Bruins captain, Brad Marchand, underlined the importance of post-season rivalries, including last year's battle that was full of brawls. He addressed the physical and emotional intensity of these events, which was very appealing for both fans and the players.

“This is what playoffs is about,” said Marchand on Wednesday. “This is where rivalries are built in the playoffs. With last year, it kind of started there. They play a physical game and we’re able to do that as well. It creates a lot of emotion and adrenaline.

“It’s going to be a physical series, we know that. That’s what fans love. It’s exciting. And it creates rivalries."

Florida coach Paul Maurice on the expectations from Game 3 against Boston Bruins

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice pointed out the excitement and passion accompanying playoff hockey.

"So we’re going to get up there [for Game 3], it’s going to be crazy, the building’s going to be rocking, they’re going to drop the puck and it’s going to be physical, it’s going to be fast, it’s the greatest sport on Earth," Maurice said.

As the series shifts to TD Garden in Boston for Game 3, fans can anticipate an exciting and fiercely competitive encounter with physical and fast-paced play.