Paul Bissonnette predicts end result of Auston Matthews' 70-goal hunt with 8 games left

NHL personality Paul Bissonette has sparked excitement among hockey fans with a bold prediction regarding Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews.

Paul Bissonette took to Twitter, both during the game and after, saying that Matthews would be the first since the 90s to achieve the vaunted 70-goal season, and etch his name as the greatest Toronto Maple Leaf to play the game.

Bissonette's first tweet encapsulated the awe and admiration felt by many witnessing Matthews' incredible display of talent.

"Machine. I think he gets 70. What a season. Appreciate the greatness," Bissonette said.

The anticipation only grew as Matthews notched up his 62nd goal of the season, including a pivotal empty-netter in the final moments of the game. In his second tweet, Bissonette couldn't contain his excitement, describing Matthews as a "sick puppy" with a flair for dramatic play.

"What an empty netter by the GLOAT. This guy's dangling guys at the D zone blue line with alligator blood. What a sick puppy. 62 goals man he’s getting 70," Bissonette declared.

Auston Matthews could join exclusive club of players to score 70 goals in a season

The prospect of Auston Matthews joining the elite ranks of NHL legends who have surpassed the 70-goal milestone is undeniably tantalizing.

Not since the likes of Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny, who scored 76 goals each during the 1992-93 season, has such a feat been achieved. The exclusive club of players who have reached or exceeded the 70-goal mark includes iconic names like Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull and Mario Lemieux, highlighting the rarity and significance of the accomplishment.

Auston Matthews' scoring prowess is well-documented, with an impressive track record of consistent goal-scoring throughout his NHL career. Having scored at least 34 times in eight seasons, including surpassing the 40-goal mark on six occasions, Matthews has established himself as one of the league's premier offensive talents.

His stellar performance in the 2021-22 season, where he notched up a career-high 60 goals and claimed multiple prestigious awards, further solidified his status as a top-tier player in the NHL.

As the regular season progresses and Matthews continues to light up the scoreboard, the possibility of witnessing history being made looms ever closer. Auston Matthews has the chance to etch his name in the history books alongside some of the hockey greats and solidify himself as the greatest player to don the blue and white.