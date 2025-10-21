  • home icon
  • Paul Bissonnette questions $42,000,000 Oilers star's worth without Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl

Paul Bissonnette questions $42,000,000 Oilers star's worth without Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 21, 2025 15:05 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils - Source: Imagn
Paul Bissonnette questions Evan Bouchard’s value without McDavid and Draisaitl (image credit: IMAGN)

NHL insider Paul Bissonnette on Monday questioned the value of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard. Bouchard is signed to a four-year $42 million contract with a $10.5 million cap hit per season. He is known for his heavy slap shot and his offensive play from blue line.

However, Bissonnette argued that much of his success depends on playing alongside Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

"Evan Bouchard ain't a fu**ing ten-and-a-half-million-dollar defenseman without Connor McDavid, he's not," Bissonnette said, via the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast.
"The reason that he gets to have 80 points here is because of Connor McDavid. If you take him and Draisaitl away, Bouchard maybe a 45 point, 50 points offensive defenseman. How many power play points of those points that he's gotten are on the power play, right? OK, so our 1/3 of his points secondary assists that you're fu**ing paying them for?"
Bouchard has played six games this season but has not scored a goal or recorded an assist. He has a -5 rating in nearly 25 minutes of ice time. Bouchard's contract runs through the 2028-29 season, making him one of Edmonton’s highest-paid defensemen.

The New York Islanders took advantage of Bouchard’s mistakes in their 4-2 win on Thursday. Two of his decisions led directly to goals. One error allowed Mathew Barzal a clean breakaway, while another on a power play allowed Bo Horvat to score.

Despite with these errors, Bouchard's shot, passing and offensive instincts are some the best in the league among defensemen. He has also performed well in the playoffs, scoring 81 points in 75 games.

However, the Oilers are having a tough start to the season with losses to the Islanders, Devils and the Red Wings.

Oilers coach comments on Evan Bouchard’s challenging game

Bo Horvat scored a natural hat trick on Thursday, including a power-play goal and an empty-net goal. Mathew Barzal also played well as he added a goal and an assist. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton, but it wasn’t enough to win.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch discussed Bouchard's performance after the game.

“I’ve seen Evan play better,” Knoblauch said, via NHL.com “We cannot just accept (the bad with the good). Mistakes happen, but you have to address what types of mistakes are happening. Tonight wasn’t his night, but he’s one of the best in the League, and I’ve always seen him respond after games like this.”

Edmonton will next face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
