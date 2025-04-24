The Edmonton Oilers dropped Game 2 of their first-round series with a tough 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Edmonton, while starting goalie Stuart Skinner was pulled after allowing five goals on 28 shots. Calvin Pickard allowed one goal in relief.

Following the lopsided defeat, former NHLer and current analyst Paul Bissonnette took to X/Twitter to raise questions about Connor McDavid’s future with the Oilers:

Kings are the real deal. Oilers are on the ropes. Who starts for Edmonton next game? Is McDavid putting up with this much longer? It’s ugly.

Adrian Kempe had two goals and two assists for the Kings on the night. Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield, Andrei Kuzmenko and Brandt Clarke also scored for Los Angeles while Darcy Kuemper backstopped 24 shots.

"Adrian Kempe short side shelf. 6-2 Kings. It’s a bloodbath. Did I mention he was once his teammate? We won a Calder Cup together in the organization. Is that good? 13 goals in 2 games for the harmonica Queens," Bissonnette said in another post on X.

Expand Tweet

Now trailing 2-0 in the series, the Oilers will look to bounce back in Game 3 at Rogers Place on Friday.

Game 2 Recap: Oilers lose 6-2 against Kings

In the first period at 8:44, Brandt Clarke scored on a power play with a feed from Warren Foegele to give the Kings a 1-0 lead. Quinton Byfield then scored in the early second, carrying the puck off the boards to snap a shot over Stuart Skinner’s glove.

Andrei Kuzmenko then scored a power-play goal midway through the second to give the Kings a 3-0 lead.

Leon Draisaitl scored first for Edmonton at 13:54, deflecting in John Klingberg’s pass from near the right circle. Viktor Arvidsson scored on a slap shot from Brett Kulak at 4:05 in the third to cut the lead to 3-2.

But the Kings answered quickly, with Kempe scoring at 6:46 on an Arvidsson turnover and set up by Kopitar.

Kopitar then added a goal of his own at 9:07, converting on the power play with a one-timer from the left circle thanks to a cross-ice feed from Kevin Fiala.

Kempe sealed the game with his second goal at 11:09 with a quick release from the left circle.

