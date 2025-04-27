Hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette reacted to the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 on Saturday. The loss cut the Leafs' series lead to 3-1 over the Senators.

Goals from John Tavares, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Matthew Knies weren't enough for Toronto, as the Senators got tallies from Jake Sanderson, Tim Stutzle, Shane Pinto and David Perron to down the Maple Leafs.

Senators goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 32 shots in the win, while Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz had 17 stops in the loss.

"No comments at this time. On to Game 5," Bissonnette commented on X.

Ryan Whitney, Bissonnette’s co-host on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, also shared his thoughts on social media before and after Game 4. Ahead of the game, Whitney had tweeted:

"Since last winning the Stanley Cup in 1967 (58 years for anyone not great at math) The Toronto Maple Leafs have swept a team one time. The Ottawa Senators in 2001. Can they do it again here?"

However, after Toronto's overtime loss, he wrote:

"Aw shucks"

The Maple Leafs will look to close out the series and advance to the second round on Monday night in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Game recap: Maple Leafs 4-3 OT loss against Senators

Tim Stützle put the Ottawa on board first with a power play goal at 9:03 of the first with feed from Jake Sanderson.

A few minutes later, Shane Pinto scored to make it 2-0 by stealing the puck from Mitch Marner at the Senators’ blue line and beating Stolarz five-hole on a short-handed breakaway.

"Special teams. We gave up a power-play goal for them and a shortie against our power play. We had our opportunities with the four-minute power play in the overtime. We couldn’t get it done," Leafs HC Craig Berube said. (per mapleleafshotstove.com)

John Tavares got one for Toronto by tipping a pass from William Nylander at 19:05. In the second, Matthew Knies evened things up, slipping between Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub to score on a breakaway at 10:12.

David Perron scored in a pass from Zub at 7:32 to regain the lead for Ottawa early in the third. However, Oliver Ekman-Larsson leveled the score by blasting a cross-ice pass from Nylander with over five minutes left.

Sanderson then buried the game-winner for Ottawa in overtime to win the game 4-3.

