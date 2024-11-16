Paul Bissonnette savagely disses Ottawa Senators during major Hockey Night in Canada announcement

Paul Bissonnette recently took a shot at the Ottawa Senators after they lost to the Philadelphia Flyers. Bissonnette, a big fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is known for his playful trolling of rival teams.

It started after the Senators were defeated by the Flyers 5-4 in overtime on Thursday, just two days after they won 3-0 over the Leafs. Bissonnette took to X and posted,

"Senators fans treating a 3-0 win against the Leafs on an off night as a Stanley Cup victory, to then blow a lead to the Flyers last night is peak Sens Nation Stuff. Who are the Senators? Does anyone know? Do they know? I’ll hang up & listen. I know 1 thing. Leafs 👑’s of Ontario." -Paul Bissonnette on X.

Bissonnette followed up with another post where he said that he would be filling in on "Hockey Night in Canada" the next day. He joked about discussing the Senators, saying,

"I’ll be filling in for the legend @kbieksa3 on Hockey Night in Canada tomorrow night for a fantastic set of games. My Leafs vs McDusty & the Oilers. Only one problem. I have to discuss the Senators, but I don’t know who they are. I keep hearing one thing but keep seeing another. Are you having the same problem?" -Bissonnette on X.

After leading 4-2 in the third period, the Senators allowed two late goals. The Flyers won it in overtime via a goal from rookie Matvei Michkov.

In contrast, the Leafs have been playing well. They’ve won four of their last five games even without their captain, Auston Matthews. They are second in the Atlantic Division with 10 wins and 22 points.

Ottawa Senators game which drew troll from Paul Bissonnette

The Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers game at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday was an exciting one.

Travis Sanheim gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 2:31 in the first period but Brady Tkachuk soon tied it at 1-1. In the second period, Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal at 8:41 to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead. Travis Konecny later tied the game at 2-2 at 18:48 with a breakaway goal.

In the third period, Josh Norris put Ottawa ahead 3-2, followed by a goal from Adam Gaudette, who extended the lead to 4-2 at 10:05. The Flyers then scored two quick goals. Anthony Richard made it 4-3 at 10:42 and Bobby Brink tied it at 4-4 at 12:45.

In overtime, Matvei Michkov scored the game-winning goal with 55 seconds left. The Flyers' win via a late rally prompted Paul Bissonnette's comments about the Senators.

