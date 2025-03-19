Paul Bissonnette says Bonnie Blue's presence at his 40th birthday party was canceled after she missed her flight

Former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette celebrated his 40th birthday on March 11. On the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, he disclosed that adult film star and OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue was supposed to join him for his birthday celebration.

However, her attendance was canceled after she missed her flight. Bissonnette explained that his friends had asked if they could use one of his spare bedrooms, hinting at a surprise.

They were planning to bring Bonnie Blue as a surprise, but her late arrival for her flight meant the plan fell through. Paul Bissonnette expressed relief that the situation didn't unfold, as it would have been uncomfortable for him.

"I got asked if they could use one of my spare bedrooms. And I'm like, okay, something's going on. And they were okay, telling me this may come as a shock to you. I don't know if you talked to Jeff about this, but they were trying to surprise me as well..they were trying to get her [Bonnie Blue]to come over, and she was going to, but she was late for her flight.

"I was happy that didn't happen. Like, as I don't like that would have been so uncomfortable..," Bissonnette explained.

In response to Bissonnette's revelation, co-host Ryan Whitney humorously expressed disbelief at the scenario Biz described, indicating he would cancel his travel plans if he meant dealing with such a situation.

"I was going, like, I'm canceling my flight. Like, he's gonna have a kid with Bonnie Blue on his 40th birthday, Chiclets is gonna end? No, I tell you what. Like, I say he doesn't fit in with you and your friends," Whitney said.

Paul Bissonnette dropped two-word reaction to Max Domi's fight with Nate Schmidt

During the Leafs-Panthers matchup last week, a fight broke out in the first period when Leafs' Max Domi delivered a check on Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe.

Panthers' Nate Schmidt, taking exception to the hit, dropped his gloves to confront Domi. The Leafs forward responded with a series of unanswered uppercuts before the referee intervened to stop the fight.

Paul Bissonnette, reacting to the incident on X (formerly Twitter), dropped a two-word reaction.

"Our Year #leafsforever."

Paul Bissonnette has been a longtime Toronto Maple Leafs fan both before and after his NHL career. He had a brief stint of six years in the league, playing for the likes of the now-defunct Phoenix Coyotes (five seasons) and one with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

