Paul Bissonnette shares his opinion on Morgan Rielly's suspension, predicts Leafs record in defenseman's absence

Former NHLer and TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette shared his opinion on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly's suspension and predicted how the club is going to fare in his absence.

The NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday assessed a five-game suspension to Rielly for his cross-check on Ottawa Senators' Ridly Greig during the "Battle of Ontario" clash last week.

As the Leafs were down to one goal late in the third period, Greig got the opportunity to fire the puck into the back of Toronto's empty net for a slapshot from close range to win it, 5-3.

However, the slapshot from the Sens forward prompted Rielly, who took exception to Greig's shot and delivered a cross-check to his face. For his play, the defenseman was given a major penalty along with a game misconduct and subsequently ejected from the ice.

Rielly was initially scheduled to meet the DOPS, but due to a snowstorm, the meeting was scheduled to be a virtual hearing.

Paul Bissonnette responded to the DOPS decision on Morgan Rielly, saying that a three-game suspension would've been sufficient, but he acknowledged the decision.

Bissonnette predicted that the Maple Leafs would go 4-1 in Rielly's absence, which could inspire the team to perform at a high level and win the Eastern Conference in the playoffs:

"I think 3 games would have been enough for Reilly but can’t really argue with 5. My prediction is the Leafs will go 4-1 in his absence and it’ll spark the team and then go on to win the East in playoffs."

Rielly leads the Maple Leafs' defensive unit in scoring with 43 points (seven goals and 36 assists) in 50 games this season. The 29-year-old defenseman will be serving his suspension until Feb. 22, when the Leafs take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Notably, this will also mark the first significant stretch for the Leafs without the defenseman since Nov. 28, 2022, when Morgan Rielly missed 15 games due to knee surgery.

The Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues, 4-1 in their recent matchup on Tuesday to move into third place in the Atlantic Division with 62 points. They take on the Philadelphia Flyers next on Thursday.

How many goals did Paul Bissonnette score in his NHL career?

Paul Bissonnette (R)

Paul Bissonnette was drafted No. 121 by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 NHL draft. He used to play as a left-winger.

Following a brief stint of 15 games, Bissonnette joined the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona) in the 2009-10 season and went on to play for them for five seasons. Overall, Paul Bissonnette, in his brief six-year career, garnered 22 points through seven goals and 15 assists in 202 career games.