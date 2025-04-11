Paul Bissonnette urges Toronto Maple Leafs to offer massive 8-year contract to Matthew Knies 'now'

NHL insider Paul Bissonnette urged the Toronto Maple Leafs to expedite a new contract for young star Matthew Knies. He recorded a hat trick during the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Knies' stellar performance has brought his contract situation to the forefront.

He signed an entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs in the 2022-23 season, with its term expiring on July 1. As a potential restricted free agent, Knies is eligible for offer letters from other teams, which is something Bissonnette urged Toronto to avoid.

“Offer Matthew Knies 8x8.5m now. Put the ball in his court.” Bissonnette tweeted on Thursday.

The former NHL player is a long-time Maple Leafs fan. He has repeatedly said that the club needs to lock down their young assets this season.

Bissonnette is not the only hockey analyst who gave their take on Knies. Leafs Latest also shared a quote from TSN’s Chris Johnston on X.

“It all starts with Mitch Marner," Johnston said on Thursday. "What happens with the pending UFA will shape the rest — once that’s sorted, the decision on Knies will follow. Whether it’s a long-term or short-term deal, and how much money is left, will depend on that. But as of now, the Leafs are in a strong position to sign him. And if an offer sheet does come in, they’d likely match it.”

The Maple Leafs are on top of the Atlantic Division and their win against the Bolts extended their lead to three points with four games left.

Matthew Knies’ hat trick helps Maple Leafs to 4-3 overtime win

Matthew Knies scored three goals during Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, including the game-winner. Team captain Auston Matthews, who had the assist for Knies’ overtime goal, spoke to reporters after the game and praised Knies' performance.

"I think he's (Knies’) just a confident person in general," Matthews said, via NHL.com. "I think he has a pretty good idea of who he is and what makes him successful, and I think he really leans into that. A guy like him is going to continue to get better and better. His ceiling is extremely high. He's been taking some really big steps this season and it's great to see."

Knies and the Maple Leafs will face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

