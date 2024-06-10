Paul Maurice’s son Jake responds to dad’s hilariously honest post-game interview message

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice took some time out during the post-game interview following game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers to congratulate his son, Jake. Maurice’s son won a third-straight Kelly Cup with the Florida Everblades.

During the interview, Maurice quipped:

"My kid’s been in pro hockey two years. He has two rings."

The quip was a reference to the elder Maurice’s lack of a championship on his impressive resume. Maurice added:

"Possibly unbearable, it’s going to be at my house. But congratulations."

Coach Maurice ended his comments with the reflection:

"I don’t care what league you’re in or what level you’re at. If you’re going to win a championship three straight years, that’s darn impressive."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Jake Maurice replied to his dad's comments:

"... maybe a LITTLE insufferable"

Expand Tweet

Paul and Jake Maurice hope that the household won't be insufferable as they celebrate a double championship after this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Paul Maurice feels Panthers need to be better

The Florida Panthers pulled out a 3-0 win against the Oilers on Saturday night despite Edmonton outplaying the Panthers at times. CBS Sports quoted Paul Maurice’s comments:

"We’re going to find out how much better we can get."

The comments underscore the Panthers’ commitment to winning a championship, but it wasn’t just Maurice who acknowledged that the team must get better. The players also echoed Paul Maurice’s comments. Forward Evan Rodrigues said:

"We got better as the went on. After a week off, I thought our legs got under us as the game went on."

Indeed, the Panthers got better as the game went on. They got the lead and never relinquished. Nevertheless, the sentiment in the Panthers’ locker room is that they must improve despite their game 1 victory.

CBS Sports captured Matthew Tkachuk’s comments:

"It feels good. Always feels good to win." Tkachuk added, “But we’ve got a lot of things to clean up and to get better at. They played well. We played well enough to win, just really grinded it out.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky took a lot of credit for his stellar performance. Nonetheless, the Panthers will need to get better to beat a talented team like the Edmonton Oilers.

Game 2 is scheduled on Monday night as both clubs look for a chance to improve on Saturday night’s efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback