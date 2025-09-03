Paulina Gretzky turns heads in a $4840 outfit during Hamptons visit with hubby Dustin Johnson & friends

Last week, NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky visited the Hamptons, a group of seaside communities on the eastern end of Long Island, New York. Paulina was joined by her husband LIV pro golfer Dustin Johnson on the occasion.On Tuesday, Paulina shared a closer look at her Hamptons outfit on her Instagram stories. In the click, she posed outdoors on a white cushioned bench in warm light.via Instagram/@pauliangretzkyPaulina wore a Snow Drop Dress by BUCI ($385) and paired it with Khaite Loop 75MM Bead-Embellished Sandals ($990). To complete the ensemble, she carried the Teen Celine Lola bag in raffia-effect textile ($3,465) per her LTK profile.The couple enjoyed a packed social weekend that included a night out at The Surf Lodge, where Gretzky posted a lively reel of herself partying with Johnson and friends to Disco Lines’ “No Broke Boys” featuring Tinashe. In the caption, she tagged the Montauk hotspot, writing simply:“Surflodge.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson first met in 2009, introduced through her parents, but it wasn’t until 2013 that they began dating. That same summer, Johnson proposed in August 2013. They finally tied the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee in April 2022. The couple have two sons, Tatum born in January 2015 and River in June 2017.Paulina Gretzky recaps fan village experience during LIV Golf IndianapolisLast month, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring her experience at the LIV Golf Indianapolis event at The Club at Chatham Hills.The snapshots were taken during the Jason Derulo concert that wrapped up the tournament’s second day and showed Paulina fully enjoying the fan village experience.“F𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗋𝖺𝗇𝗀𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗀𝖾,” she captioned the post.In one click, Paulina posed with Dustin near the stage. She sported a green sleeveless crop top paired with a black mini skirt and sneakers, while Johnson opted for a dark t-shirt, black shorts, white sneakers and a white cap.Another shot featured Paulina alongside country singer Riley Green, who wore a light blue Bulls T-shirt, jeans, and a backward cap.Additional clicks saw her chatting with friends backstage and sharing a group moment with Johnson and Green. Several images also showed her mingling with crew members and taking in the concert from side-stage with a drink in hand.