Penguins captain Sidney Crosby breaks silence on Canadiens trade rumor - "I get it why that would come up"

Sidney Crosby has been one of the most consistent players in NHL history. He has twenty seasons in which he has scored at least a point per game, a feat unmatched in the league. At 38, he continues to play at a very high level, scoring 90 or more points in each of the last three seasons.

Despite his consistency, the Penguins have struggled. They missed the playoffs last season for the third straight year. They finished No. 7 in the Metropolitan Division with a 34-36-12 record. This has led to rumors about his trade out of Pittsburgh, especially after his "I grew up a Montreal Canadiens fan" comment during the 4 Nations in February.

On Monday, Sidney Crosby spoke about the trade rumors linking him to the Montreal Canadiens. In an interview with The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, Crosby said he was not dropping hints during the tournament.

“I’ve said that a few times," Crosby said about his statement, and then proceeded to talk about rumors. "I get it, trust me, growing up a Montreal fan and being from not too far from there, I understand how passionate they are."

Sidney Crosby knows how passionate Montreal fans are and respects their hockey culture. He recalled being in Montreal early in his career and being surprised at how much they talked about hockey.

"I remember, I think it was my first or second year in the league, and I was in Montreal for a CCM thing in like June," Crosby said, recalling his memories. "And they were already projecting the lines for training camp in September. I was like, ‘This is wild. I’ve never heard anything like this. They’re so into it.’"

So, Crosby said he understands why the speculation happens.

"I get it why that would come up and that sort of thing (speculation)," Crosby said. "It doesn’t make it any easier when you’re losing to hear those things. But at the same time, to know that a team like that wants you, it’s not the end of the world. ...I think that’s just part of it.”

Sidney Crosby still longs for playoff hockey

During the 2024 season, the Penguins missed the playoffs because of weak goaltending, defensive struggles and little scoring depth. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust carried much of the offense.

"It's not a fun feeling when other teams are playing (in the playoffs) and you're going home," Crosby said, via NHL.com in April.

Crosby’s career includes three Stanley Cup championships with Pittsburgh. He is signed to a two-year extension that keeps him with the Penguins through 2027.

