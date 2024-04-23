Penguins' Evgeni Malkin ties up with local McDonald's restaurant to donate five-figure sum to charity in Pittsburgh

Once again, Evgeni Malkin from the Pittsburgh Penguins is stepping up to help kids and families who could use a hand. Teaming up with local McDonald's restaurants, Malkin has made a substantial donation of nearly $100,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown as part of his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative.

The Penguins shared the news on X. Through his initiative, Malkin pledged to donate $710 for each point he scored during the 2023-24 NHL season. With Malkin's impressive performance on the ice, tallying 67 points, his personal contribution to RMHC amounted to $47,570.

The Penguins shared on X:

"Evgeni Malkin and local McDonald's restaurants have donated $95,140 to @RMHCPghMgtn as part of Malkin's 'I’m Score for Kids' initiative. That makes a grand total of $213,000 raised for the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown over the past two seasons."

However, the impact of Malkin's generosity was amplified through the support of local McDonald's restaurants, who generously matched his donation. This collaboration resulted in a total donation of $95,140 for the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown this season alone.

This recent contribution adds to Malkin's ongoing commitment to supporting RMHC. Since launching the initiative prior to the 2022-23 season, Malkin and local McDonald’s restaurants have collectively raised an impressive $213,000 for the charity over the past two seasons.

RMHC CEO thanks Evgeni Malkin & community for impactful support

Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, expressed profound gratitude for Evgeni Malkin's initiative and the support of the local community. She emphasized the importance of such donations in providing comfort and support to families facing the challenges of caring for a sick child away from home.

Reigel said in a statement:

“We are incredibly grateful to have this support. The generosity that is shared through this program brings families much-needed comfort and support when they are far from home with their sick child."

In 2023 alone, RMHC helped 876 families, providing a total of 23,726 nights of stay. The reach of their support extended beyond state and even national borders, welcoming families from 34 states and six countries.

RMHC plays a crucial role in supporting families who travel for medical care by offering them a "home away from home." With amenities including warm meals, daily essentials, and a safe environment, families can focus on supporting their sick child without the added stress of accommodation and daily needs.

Through initiatives like 'I'm Score for Kids,' individuals like Evgeni Malkin and organizations like McDonald's demonstrate the profound impact that can be achieved when communities unite for a common cause.

