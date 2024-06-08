Penguins GM Kyle Dubas lays out Penguins' offseason plan while addressing Sidney Crosby contract rumors

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas recently laid out the team's plans for the offseason. Dubas, entering his second offseason leading the Penguins, said the top priority is bringing in young talent to build around the veteran core.

"The major focus for us is on right now acquiring as many young players, as many prospects and as many draft picks as we can to try to infuse the team with really good young talent, young players," Kyle Dubas said Saturday at the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine.

"And then, have that stocked up for the future as well and attempt to get us back into contention as quickly as we can."

Trending

The Penguins' veteran core consists of centers Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, defenseman Kris Letang, and recently acquired blueliner Erik Karlsson. Dubas wants to surround them with an influx of youth to get the team back into contention faster.

"I've really learned in the year is that we really have to do everything we can as urgently as possible to infuse the organization with really high-quality younger players and give ourselves a chance to add that by adding draft picks, adding prospects in any chance we can get," Dubas said.

"Because if we can do that, while those players are still playing, that standard [core of] Sid, 'Geno,' Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust set, that just helps young players come in and get up to speed quicker."

Dubas wants the Penguins to add young talent while their experienced core is still playing to help the next generation of the Penguins squad get up to speed.

GM Kyle Dubas addresses Sidney Crosby contract rumors

Kyle Dubas addressed Sidney Crosby’s contract situation on Saturday, indicating talks are underway behind closed doors.

Crosby has one season left on the 12-year, $104.4 million deal carrying an $8.7 million cap hit that he signed in 2012. The superstar center will become eligible to sign another contract on July 1.

Dubas said:

"The key for us is, because of the importance of it and how much Sid means to the organization and the city, we want to keep that as quiet as possible and go through it.”

The GM added that they hope to have a better sense of where things stand over the summer before making any official announcement.

"And then hopefully as we get through this summer, get a sense where everybody's at and then let everybody know at the right time," Kyle Dubas noted.

With 592 career goals and 1,004 assists, Crosby sits 10th on the league's all-time scoring list. He's also just eight goals shy of becoming the 21st player to reach 600 career goals.