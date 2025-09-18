Penguins GM Kyle Dubas responds to recent comment made by Sidney Crosby's agent - "Can’t alter the course we’re on"

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas spoke about Sidney Crosby's agent's comments on Thursday. Crosby's name was at the center of trade rumors because of the Penguins' disappointments over the last three seasons. Additionally, recent comments made by his agent, Pat Brisson, added further fuel to the fire.

"It’s been three years they haven’t made the playoffs," Brisson said about Crosby on Sept. 8, via The Athletic. "It all depends on how Sid is going to be and how the team is going to do."

The Penguins under Dubas are trying to make the team younger. Speaking to the media, Dubas said he talks with Brisson every day and mentioned that the team will not change its plans.

"I didn’t take from Pat’s comments that he necessarily disagrees with where we’re at," Dubas said to Josh Yohe of The Athletic. "I talk with Pat daily. Twice daily, about all of our clients on our team and other goings on around the league."

Dubas made it clear that the team is focused on long-term goals. He said the Penguins must do what is right for the organization.

"He’s entitled to make the comments that he wishes," Dubas said. "We can’t alter the course we’re on. We have to focus on doing what’s right for the Pittsburgh Penguins. I knew when I signed up for this job that this likely was going to be a part of it. It doesn’t deter us from the task at hand."

In the 2025-26 season, Sidney Crosby will begin the first year of a two-year contract. Last season, he led the Penguins with 91 points and had his 20th season with a point-per-game pace. However, Pens keep missing the playoffs despite Crosby reaching the 90-point mark in the last three seasons.

"It's not a fun feeling when other teams are playing and you're going home," Crosby said in April.

Sidney Crosby rejects the trade rumors

Sidney Crosby is focused on playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has played with the team for two decades and has won three Stanley Cups for the organisation. Speaking to the media about the rumors on Tuesday, he clarified his take.

"I'm worried about playing for Pittsburgh," Crosby said via NHL.com, "I haven't seriously considered anything else. ... I go into the season trying to do my very best to be ready and to make sure that we give ourselves every chance."

So, for now, Sidney Crosby wants to return to the playoffs with his team. And he also hopes to play for Canada at the 2026 Olympics.

