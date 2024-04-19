Penguins' Kyle Dubas reveals Kris Letang played season through “significant” injury, seeking second opinion 

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were left concerned as news surfaced about defenseman Kris Letang's health following a grueling 82-game regular season.

"Kris Letang is seeking a second opinion on something “significant” he played with all season." Friedman shared on X

In a recent post-season address, Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas disclosed that Letang is seeking a second opinion on what he described as a "significant" issue that the seasoned player had been managing throughout the season.

Letang, who has been a consistent presence on the Penguins' blue line for 18 years, appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the first time in his career.

Even before the season ended, Letang hinted at unspecified health issues, explaining his occasional absences from practices and morning skates as required maintenance days.

During the Penguins' post-season locker cleanout, Kris Letang shed some light on his situation, acknowledging that he had been contending with undisclosed health issues towards the latter part of the season.

“I was going through some stuff, so it was more logical to take those (maintenance) days,” Letang said (via triblive.com)

Coach Mike Sullivan acknowledged Kris Letang's perseverance in playing through a myriad of injuries to contribute to the team's objectives.

“Letang was dealing with a myriad of injuries for a long time, He's a warrior," Sullivan said (via sportsnet.com)

Despite Letang's willingness to play through discomfort, the severity of his condition prompts discussions of potential offseason surgery, a decision that Letang will make in consultation with the team's medical staff.

Kris Letang and the Penguins lost 5-4 to the Islanders

In a high-scoring game, the New York Islanders defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4. The Islanders won thanks to Simon Holmstrom's go-ahead goal in the third period and Ilya Sorokin's critical stop on Sidney Crosby's late penalty shot.

Samuel Bolduc assisted Holmstrom's goal, which changed the momentum in favor of the Islanders, who finished the regular season with eight wins in their last nine.

Brock Nelson and Bolduc each tallied a goal and an assist for the Islanders. Additionally, Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri found the back of the net for the Islanders. Sorokin's stellar performance in goal, stopping 39 shots, was also instrumental in the victory.

Despite a goal from Jeff Carter in what could be his final NHL game, the Penguins fell short of a playoff berth for the second consecutive season. Evgeni Malkin, Rickard Rakell, and Valtteri Puustinen also scored for the Penguins, with Crosby adding two assists to finish the season with impressive stats.

Jeff Carter announced his retirement plans, expressing his desire to prioritize family life after dedicating himself to his hockey career.

The Islanders dealt with some injuries, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau leaving the game early and several players not dressing. However, returning players like Oliver Wahlstrom and Bolduc made their presence felt in the lineup.

