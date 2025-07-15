Penguins Trade Update: Kyle Dubas 'asking a ton' for Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson & $30,000,000 star, reveals insider

The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business, but they’re not making it easy for buyers. On Tuesday, insider Frank Seravalli said that general manager Kyle Dubas has set high asking prices for Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell.

"What's the asking price for Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell? The answer is, it's pretty high," Seravalli said in a video shared by B/R Open Ice on X. "The Pittsburgh Penguins (know), there are not many top-six forwards available.

"Rust and Rakell are both coming off of very strong seasons. Both of them more than lived up to expectations. And Pittsburgh is looking at this market inefficiency and saying, no one else can get their hands on these top six guys."

Rakell is signed through the 2027-28 season on a six-year, $30 million contract. He recorded 35 goals and 70 points last season. On the other hand, Rust had a career-high 31 goals last season and remains a productive top-six winger. Karlsson, though older (35) and costly, still offers value on offense.

Last season, the Penguins missed the playoffs for a third straight year. This has led to calls for change, and Dubas is now reshaping the roster. Despite the rebuild, the team isn’t willing to give away talent for cheap.

With few top-six forwards available, the Penguins believe they can get real value.

"Need to get real significant value in return," Seravalli said. "So Kyle Dubas has been asking for a ton for both Rust and Rakell. And he's still asking for a lot for Karlsson on the basis that he's going to retain."

Any deal would have to bring real assets in return, because the Penguins want to rebuild the right way, not at a discount.

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas' dilemma

The situation in Pittsburgh follows years of decline after the Penguins’ 2017 Stanley Cup win. Key stars like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang remain effective but are nearing the end of their careers. Still, they were not the issue behind the team’s recent struggles.

The Penguins’ front office and goaltending have received more criticism. Kyle Dubas now has to balance building for the future while honoring the present.

For now, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell remain on the roster. But with trade talks heating up and Dubas holding firm, changes could come soon.

