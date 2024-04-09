"People saying 100 assists are Leaf Haters" - NHL fans weigh in on Paul Bissonnette's question over Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid's achievements

Paul Bissonnette sparked a debate online with a question related to Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers talisman Connor McDavid. On X, Bissonnette asked:

"What's more impressive: 70 goals or 100 assists?"

The question comes as Matthews sits just five goals shy of the magical 70-goal mark this season. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid of the Oilers is one assist away from reaching 100.

Fans have flocked to social media to give their takes, with many divided on which achievement requires more skill. Some argue that precision shooting and consistency to score 70 goals is more difficult, others say racking up 100 assists demonstrates better all-around playmaking ability.

One sarcastic fan commented: "We all know the answer to this. Only ppl saying 100 assists are Leaf Haters."

Another fan commented: "70 goals, easily. Assists given far too liberally these days."

"In today’s game, 70 goals. Pretty close either way tho," one fan wrote on X.

"While I think 70 goals is more impressive in this day and age, Reinhart and Hyman both having 50+ goals sorta lessens the accomplishment IMO," another fan worte.

"100 assists apparently," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Both are impressive. But 100 assists means you helped on 100 goals. That’s impressive!"

"70 Goals, most of McDavid’s assist are second assists on empty net goals," a fan wrote.

"Goals solely for the fact that there are secondary assists," a user wrote.

Matthews also has 37 assists this season, giving him 102 points total so far. McDavid has impressed as well, scoring 31 goals to complement his 99 assists for a league-leading 130 points.

"The Great One," Wayne Gretzky, holds the records for goals (92) and assists (163) in a single season. While Auston Matthews and McDavid likely won't surpass those benchmarks, their achievements have ignited an interesting debate.

Auston Matthews's 65th goal on the Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs edged past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime on Sunday night thanks to a clutch goal from defenseman Jake McCabe. McCabe received a pass from NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews and snapped the game-winner past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry just 1:30 into the extra period.

Auston Matthews continued his torrid goal-scoring pace, notching his league-leading 65th of the season on the power play in the third period to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.

Pittsburgh struck first late in the opening period when Rickard Rakell finished a nice passing play with Evgeni Malkin to put the Pens up 1-0. But Matthew Knies was able to draw Toronto even just over a minute into the third with his blistering one-timer.

The Penguins responded several minutes later when Drew O'Connor knotted the score at 2-2, setting up the dramatic overtime finish. But McCabe's overtime winner sealed the extra point for the Leafs.