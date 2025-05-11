Photo: "Future teammates" Johnny Gaudreau's newborn Carter and Elvis Merzlikins' son Jaxon's adorable click of in identical onesies

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and his former Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Elvis Merzlikins’ families are quite close. On Saturday, Merzlikins’ wife Aleksandra shared an adorable photo on her Instagram stories featuring Johnny Gaudreau’s newborn son Carter and her son Jaxon.

In the picture, the babies were dressed in matching cream-colored onesies with “Daddy 13” and “Daddy 90” printed on the back, referencing their fathers’ jersey numbers. The custom onesies were from BLK the Label.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Future teammates ❤️”

She also added a lighthearted remark tagging Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith in the story.

“(One with definitely better hair @meredithgaudreau_ 😂)”, Aleksandra joked.

via Instagram /@am.merzlikins

Meredith Gaudreau later reposted the photo on her own Instagram stories.

Elvis Merzlikins and his wife Aleksandra welcomed their baby boy, Jaxon John Merzlikins in March. The baby’s second name “John” was a tribute to Johnny Gaudreau, who died in a tragic road accident on August 29 last year alongside his brother Matthew.

Johnny Gaudreau’s family reacts to late NHLer being names to Quarter-Century Team

Late Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau has been named to the NHL All Quarter-Century Team honoring players who began their careers after 2010. The recognition comes nearly a year after his death.

Gaudreau played 11 seasons in the NHL, spending eight years with the Calgary Flames before joining the Blue Jackets in 2022. He finished his career with 243 goals and 500 assists in 763 games.

His wife Meredith and his parents responded to the announcement with emotional messages on Instagram. Meredith shared a series of photos in his memory and wrote:

“Forever cheering you on, my husband!! Congratulations on the quarter century team 🤩😘😘 We are all so proud to be yours!”

Johnny’s parents Guy and Jane shared a statement through the family’s foundation account on Instagram. They mentioned that the honor reflects Johnny’s talent, passion for the game and the positive impact he had on others.

“We are overwhelmed with pride and emotion to see our son John named to the NHL All Quarter-Century Team. This honor recognizes his truly special talent. He so loved being with his teammates playing the game.”

“This honor from the NHL reminds us that while our boys may no longer be with us, their impact on the game and everyone who knew them lives on. We know John and Matthew are looking down with pride, and we are grateful for this lasting recognition,” they added.

The post also mentioned that they are continuing to support the causes Johnny and his brother Matthew cared about. Guy and Jane closed the message by thanking the NHL, the Calgary Flames, the Blue Jackets and the fans.

