PIC: Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad flexes Stanley Cup Finals goals as the stars pose together

Fresh off their second straight Stanley Cup victory on Tuesday, Florida Panthers stars Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad are soaking in the moment.

Reinhart shared a lighthearted photo on his Instagram Story on Sunday, featuring the trio as they posed together, holding up their fingers to show the number of goals they scored in the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 win.

Reinhart held up four fingers to mark his four-goal night, Tkachuk raised one finger for his tally, and Ekblad humorously flashed a zero to show he didn’t find the scoresheet—but was all smiles, nonetheless.

The team’s celebration hasn’t slowed down since Tuesday’s big win. The Cup itself has been spotted touring all across South Florida, from Sunrise to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Just like last year, it’s been showing up everywhere—cruising in golf carts, gliding on boats, and even making appearances at VIP parties.

With the official Stanley Cup parade set for Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, the Panthers are embracing every moment of their back-to-back championship run.

Sam Reinhart is ready to soak in the Stanley Cup Parade after missing last year

For Sam Reinhart, this year’s Stanley Cup celebration parade means more than just another victory lap—it’s a moment he’s been waiting for. After missing last year’s rain-drenched festivities due to a wedding, Reinhart admitted he’s been looking forward to this all year.

“It was something my wife and I have talked about all year, hoping to be back here and be a part of a parade. Pretty cool, and we’re excited about it tomorrow," Sam Reinhart said. (per NHL.com)

Now that the team has gone back-to-back with another Stanley Cup win, he’s set to enjoy every second of the moment.

Last year’s parade drew huge crowds despite stormy weather, but this year’s celebration in Fort Lauderdale is expected to be even bigger.

Matthew Tkachuk added to the hype with a playful post on social media. He joked that death, taxes, and him shotgunning a Bud Light at the Elbo Room are life’s only certainties.

Expand Tweet

It’s a nod to the iconic beachside bar where the team partied with fans last year—complete with beer showers and champagne sprays.

With the Panthers in full celebration mode, Sunday’s parade promises to be unforgettable for the Panthers.

