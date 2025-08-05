PIC: Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins & his wife Bre's "quick trip" to France for Leon Draisaitl's wedding 

Edmonton Oilers' forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and his wife, Bre, recently took a &quot;quick trip&quot; to France to attend the wedding of their teammate Leon Draisaitl. The highly anticipated event took place on Saturday, as Draisaitl tied the knot with his longtime partner, Celeste Desjardins.Nugent-Hopkins' wife, Bre, shared a picture of the couple at the wedding on Instagram on Monday. &quot;Quick trip to France to celebrate two beautiful people,&quot; Bre captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe photo captured Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and his wife, Bre, looking elegant in matching black attire, clearly enjoying the celebration.Leon Draisaitl’s wedding turned into a star-studded Oilers reunion. With both current and former teammates joining in the festivities. Among the guests were team captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren.Along with Ryan McLeod, Connor Brown, Sam Gagner, Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Adam Larsson, Tyson Barrie, Tyler Ennis, Pat Maroon, Corey Perry, Viktor Arvidsson and many more.Nugent-Hopkins is coming off a strong 2024–25 season. He notched 20 goals and 49 points in 78 regular-season games. Followed with six goals and 14 assists during the Oilers' deep playoff run.Fans react to Oilers Leon Draisaitl and Celeste's weddingThe hockey world is abuzz with excitement following the long-awaited wedding of Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl and his longtime partner, Celeste.Fans have taken to social media to share their heartfelt congratulations and reactions to the stunning photos from the couple's special day.&quot;Stunning. Congratulations to two beautiful people,&quot; one fan said.&quot;The combination of goofiness and swagger is just,&quot; another fan said.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Beautiful pics, congratulation on your special day! Love and happiness forever!&quot; one fan said.&quot;Leon looking over as they dance together at their wedding… much could be written on the subject is all I’m saying&quot; another fan said.&quot;I’ve learned this summer that if there’s flowers around they will be behind Leon’s ear and if there’s a dance floor Leon will be on it and if he isn’t he will be staring longingly at it.&quot; one fan said.&quot;Leon looks happy!&quot; another fan said.Their union has sparked a wave of joy and well-wishes from fans and players.