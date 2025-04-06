Hockey fans expressed their ire on social media over Washington Capitals’ right wing Tom Wilson grabbing New York Islanders’ center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s face-shield during a scrum on the ice. The incident occurred during Sunday’s game between the two teams.

As the first period came to a close, a few of the players started pushing each other around on the ice. Wilson got hold of Pageau’s fishbowl and nearly pulled it off before officials managed to separate the two.

Hockey podcast "Spittin’ Chiclets" posted a clip that captured the action on X.

“Tom Wilson opened up Pageau’s fishbowl, 😂” the post caption read.

NHL fans were not shy in commenting about the incident, with some pointing out that Wilson often uses his size against other players.

"Tom Wilson picking on an injured, smaller player?? No way!!!" One user commented.

"well of course, he’s a very dirty player," another added.

Other fans seemed torn between amusement and outrage at the Capitals' forward's antics.

"Haha, classic Tom Wilson move! 🤣" One user posted.

"League will be better off w/o Tom Wilson," another said.

"I’m amazed no one has tried to end Wilson’s career." Yet another said.

"A guy shouldn’t be mixing it up if he’s injured like that but that’s a gutless pull by Wilson there. U know the guy can’t go, what’s the point," a fan said.

"Wilson must have been a nightmarish child to raise." Another fan commented.

"Tom Wilson has 0 integrity and 0 respect for fellow players," a user stated.

Tom Wilson has the assist for Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking goal

On Sunday, emotions were running high as everyone expected Washington Capitals' left wing Alex Ovechkin to surpass Wayne Gretzky's goalscoring record in this game. "The Great 8" didn't disappoint, scoring the Capitals' first goal of the night at 7:26 of the second period on the power play.

Wilson was also part of the historic moment, with his name down in the assist column for the Russian forward's 895th goal.

Alex Ovechkin collected a cross-ice pass from Wilson in the left face-off circle, steadied himself, and slammed a wrist shot past Islanders' goalie Ilya Sorokin. He was mobbed by his teammates on the ice as he celebrated becoming the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer.

Gretzky was in attendance at the game and leaped to his feet to celebrate Ovechkin's goal on the night. Later, he and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman honored Ovechkin with a special commemorative painting in an on-ice ceremony at UBS Arena.

