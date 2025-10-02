[PICS] Nick Suzuki's wife Caitlin recaps couple's 'welcome party of our dreams'

Earlier this summer, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki married longtime partner Caitlin Fitzgerald in Turks and Caicos. This week, Caitlin shared a recap carousel on Instagram from their wedding welcome party.One of the clicks showed Suzuki and Fitzgerald walking through the venue hand in hand. Another snap featured decor with white hydrangeas, candles and a personalized cocktail menu. Caitlin posed in a white floral mini dress, carrying a heart-shaped bag that read “Mrs. Suzuki est. 2025.”“The welcome party of our dreams ✨🍾,” she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCrowd shots showed a packed room of family and friends. The food spread included a tower of oysters decorated with sparklers.In another image, the couple shared a kiss, while one group picture captured Caitlin alongside her friends. The carousel also featured the elegant bar setup lined with champagne and glasses.Nick Suzuki fondly reflects on Patrik Laine leading reception shenanigansLast week, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki shared some behind-the-scenes stories from his summer wedding reception while appearing on the Never Offside Podcast hosted by Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli.Suzuki and his wife Caitlin were officially married in a private ceremony earlier in the offseason before hosting a larger celebration in Montreal. He shared that the reception quickly turned into a full-on hockey-style party and how Habs forward Patrik Liane was leading the charge.“I don’t know who was first. Maybe Patty [Patrik Laine]—he had his tie around his head pretty early,” Suzuki laughed. “Then everyone started throwing shirts up into the rafters. I think my shirt was second or third. The photos actually came out unreal. It looked like an art installation.”The Canadiens captain said the reception was everything he and Caitlin hoped for and he was thrilled to have so many current and former teammates in attendance.“It was everything and more that Caitlin and I hoped for,” he said. “I was happy everyone could come, teammates I played with before and guys I play with now. Hockey weddings are always a good time.”Suzuki also noted that the party doubled as a reunion for players from Montreal’s 2021 Stanley Cup Final run who hadn’t had many chances to gather outside of the rink due to COVID restrictions at that time.“Yeah, it was almost the first time that Stanley Cup run team really got to hang out together. During COVID we didn’t have much time to spend off the ice. It was a really nice reunion.”He mentioned that the gang was ‘super close’ and it was a reunion long overdue.