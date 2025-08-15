"Pissed off" ex-Rangers HC Gerard Gallant signs with KHL's Shanghai Dragons after zero NHL opportunities since firing 

Gerard Gallant is heading back behind the bench after signing a two-year contract to coach the KHL’s Shanghai Dragons. It’s his first coaching job in two years, following his stint with the New York Rangers in 2022-23, which ended after a first-round playoff exit to New Jersey in seven games. Most recently, he guided Team Canada at the Spengler Cup last season. Speaking on TSN 1050’s &quot;First Up,&quot; Gallant was asked if he could walk away mid-season should an NHL team come calling. &quot;No, no, not at all,&quot; Gallant said (Timestamp- 6:26 onwards). &quot;And again, I've been out for two years saying that same thing, and nothing's happened yet. So, am I a little pissed off? Yeah. But that's the way it goes, and you wait for your turn, your opportunities.&quot; Across 705 NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers, Gallant posted a 269-262-70 record (plus four ties). In 2018, Gallant earned the Jack Adams Award. He led the expansion Golden Knights to the playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final. Despite his impressive resume, Gallant found himself on the outside looking in for the past two years, a situation he admits has been frustrating: &quot;So I took this job with, I'm going to Russia, I'm going to St. Petersburg, and I'm going to coach there. I have a two-year contract, and I'm going to honor that contract. “And after the first year, if there's an out clause, then we'll look at something if something comes up. But otherwise, I'm going over there with the focus on taking care of the St. Petersburg team and getting the Shanghai Dragons in the playoffs. That's our goal,&quot; he added. Gerard Gallant is now committed to the Shanghai Dragons and helping the team achieve success in the KHL. Gerard Gallant &quot;looking forward&quot; to coaching in RussiaWhen asked about his experience with Russia and his excitement for the move, Gerard Gallant explained that he has visited the country several times before. As a player and as a coach with Team Canada. “I'm looking forward to it. Moscow was excellent. I really enjoyed my time there,&quot; Gallant said (Timestamp- 4:34 onwards). &quot;We were there for 10 days, and it was really nice, and it was a great city. And everybody I talked to, the North American players that have been to St. Petersburg and played there, they love it.&quot; He also recalled that the arena is beautiful, with a practice rink in the same facility, which he believes will make for an excellent setup.