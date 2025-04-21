Former NHLer and analyst P.K. Subban shared a strong opinion on Senators forward Ridly Greig's penalty against Leafs' John Tavares during Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The incident occurred in the second period, with the Senators trailing 2-1. Grieg delivered a heavy cross-check to Tavares, resulting in a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking.

Subban argued that the call was questionable and disrupted the game's flow at a critical moment.

"I don't know, in what hockey league is that a penalty? It's frustrating to me as a player.Let's park all the other penalties for a second. That penalty to the timing in the game," Subban said. "It's two minute, and I hope this is the last time I could talk about it. But I hate it. I know, because there's so much great hockey, and the players are playing great but this, this to me, it changes the whole game, like it changes the outcome of the game. It's a big, big moment."

Suban emphasized the need for consistent officiating, adding that the call was not a clear penalty in his view.

"I just want to see consistency. To me, that's why you get all the overflow above all the other crap out there, just call the penalty. That is not a penalty. That is not a penalty," he added.

As a result of Ridly Greig's penalty, John Tavares capitalized on the power play, scoring at 4:07 in the second period to make it 3-1 for the Leafs. Shortly after, another Senators' penalty proved costly as William Nylander pushed the score to 4-1 after scoring on another power play.

Toronto Maple Leafs downed Ottawa Senators in Game 1

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched Game 1 with a comprehensive 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena.

Mitch Marner was the standout performer for the Leafs, notching three points in the game. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares all racked up two points for the Leafs. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 33 saves, posting a .939 SV%.

For the Senators, Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig were the goal scorers, while netminder Linus Ullmark made 18 saves. Game 2 of the "Battle of Ontario" between the Leafs and Senators returns to Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

