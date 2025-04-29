Former NHL player turned analyst P.K. Subban has predicted the top five coaching destinations for recently fired Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. Surprisingly, the Boston Bruins did not make it as Subban's No. 1 destination.

Ad

The Pittsburgh Penguins parted ways with Sullivan after 10 seasons which included back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017. With Sullivan's departure, there are now seven NHL head coaching vacancies.

On ESPN's NHL coverage, Subban predicted the following top five coaching destinations for Sullivan. Notably, he chose the New York Rangers as his top destination for Mike Sullivan, with the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers second and third on the list, respectively.

New York Rangers Anaheim Ducks Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins Seattle Kraken

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, he predicted the Boston Bruins at No. 4 despite Sullivan having previous head coaching experience with the Bruins from 2003-2006.

"Anaheim Ducks, I'm very high on this team, I like their skills, I like their talent, they pick up Jacob Trouba on the back end, they got some sandpaper, they've got good in net, another year of experience...," Subban said.

Ad

I think this would be a great destination for a great coach, maybe Mike Sullivan, who knows," he added.

The Penguins chose to move on from Sullivan after missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season and finishing below .500 for the first time since 2005-06.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas on parting ways with Mike Sullivan

Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas addressed the decision to part ways with coach Mike Sullivan, bringing an end to the longest active coaching stint in the NHL.

Ad

“I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and the City of Pittsburgh over the past decade. Mike is known for his preparation, focus and fierce competitiveness," Dubas said in a press release via NHL.com.

"He will forever be an enormous part of Penguins history… This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but as we continue to navigate the Penguins through this transitional period, we felt it was the best course forward for all involved,” he added.

Ad

Sullivan joined the organization in 2015 as the head coach of their AHL affiliate but was soon promoted to Pittsburgh after Mike Johnston’s departure, leading the Penguins to their fourth Stanley Cup just months later.

In the end, Mile Sullivan led the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 409-255-89 record over nine seasons.

Which team do you think should look to hire Mike Sullivan as their next head coach? Is it one of the five teams P.K. Subban highlighted? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama