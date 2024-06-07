"Play like complete lunatics": Ryan Whitney speculates tough road ahead for Edmonton Oilers in matchup against Florida Panthers

Co-host Ryan Whitney from 'Spittin' Chiclets', a dedicated Edmonton Oilers fan, expressed his concerns about the tough road ahead for the Oilers in their Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.

Whitney reckons that the Panthers are a team built to win the Cup, possessing depth in all areas and playing with intense determination. He sees the Panthers as a formidable challenge for the Edmonton Oilers, emphasizing that this matchup will be the biggest test for them so far.

On the 'Spittin' Chiclets' podcast, Ryan Whitney said:

"This team [Panthers] is built to win a Stanley Cup; they're exactly what you need in a Stanley Cup winner; they have depth everywhere; they play like complete lunatics. This is, by far and away, the biggest test for Edmonton. I think Dallas was obviously nothing like Vancouver or LA, but Florida has gone through a gauntlet themselves."

Whitney compared the Oilers' previous opponents, stating that the Stars were not as challenging as the Vancouver Canucks or LA Kings. In comparison, Whitney noted that the Panthers have faced tough competition in previous rounds, breezing past strong opponents such as the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.

Whitney speculated that with Igor Shesterkin in the net, the New York Rangers might not have been able to hold off the Panthers, which could have led to a sweep for the Blue Shirts in the series.

They [Panthers] made easy work of Lightning who looked great going into the postseason. They made pretty easy work of the Bruins. They might have given him the toughest test. I know it was six there and six with the Rangers, but then they get to New York, and without Shesterkin, I don't think it's probably a sweep all right. I think it is a sweep," Whitney added.

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers start on Saturday. The Panthers have the home-ice advantage and will host the Oilers in Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Mark Messier rooting for Edmonton Oilers in the Finals

Mark Messier, who won five Stanley Cups and had an illustrious career with the Edmonton Oilers, will be behind them in their game against the Florida Panthers. The Hockey Hall of Famer said this in an interview with Bloomberg Television on YouTube:

"I love the way the Florida Panthers play. They're probably one of my favorite teams to watch, but unfortunately, they're playing against a team that I spent a lot of years with, had a lot of success with some of the greatest players in the world there. So, and I still know so many people back in my hometown of Edmonton."

Despite his admiration for the way the Panthers play and being one of his favorite teams to watch, Messier's history and strong connections to the Oilers, where he achieved great success alongside the best players of the game, understandably make this matchup a sentimental one for him.