Player agent reveals how Marc-Andre Fleury once violated his NHL contract to enjoy "prohibited" adventure sport

Allan Walsh, Marc-Andre Fleury's agent, recently shared a story on the SDPN podcast about Fleury breaching his NHL contract by engaging in a banned adventure sport.
Several years ago, Fleury contacted Walsh about trying skydiving, an activity explicitly prohibited in the NHL's player contracts. Walsh explained the risks, warning that an injury could lead to contract termination and loss of pay.
"So one day in the summer, several years ago, Fleury calls me and he says, "Hey, I'm going to go. I want to try skydiving." And it actually is written into the fine print of the Standard Player Contract in the NHL that skydiving is one of the prohibited activities," Walsh said (9:30 onwards).
He continued:
"So, I gave Flower a whole speech about how you can't go skydiving. You're violating your contract. God forbid, you get injured in any way. Your contract can be terminated. You won't get paid, and all that."
Marc-Andre Fleury initially agreed to avoid skydiving, but days later sent Walsh a photo of himself airborne, clearly having jumped from a plane.
"Then, a couple of days later, Flower sends me a photo. He's airborne. His hair is going straight up in the air. He's out of a plane," Walsh added.
Fleury, who was also present on the podcast, described the experience as exhilarating and something he loved.
"It was so good. So fun. Yes, I've done it, too. I love it. I loved it. I'd say so," he said.
Walsh has served as Marc-Andre Fleury's agent since 2017, when the goalie joined the Vegas Golden Knights via the NHL expansion draft.
Sidney Crosby hails Marc-Andre Fleury for his work ethic
Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury have countless memories together, winning three Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury retired last spring after playing for the Minnesota Wild, but recently signed a professional tryout contract with Pittsburgh. Commenting on Fleury’s work ethic, Crosby praised the veteran goaltender:
"He always showed up and worked hard, always had a smile on his face, and that hasn't changed from his first day to now. Above and beyond what he's accomplished, that's the most impressive part." Crosby said.
The Penguins released Fleury from the PTO on Sept. 30, closing the book on his legendary career.
Also Read: Fleury puts un-retiring rumors to rest with crystal clear statement after his final Penguins preseason game
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama