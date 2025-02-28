"Players have been traded and put on LTIR in the past": Insider speculates Boston Bruins' trade deadline plan for injured Trent Frederic 

Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. The Bruins will have to decide on his future ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 7 approaches.

Bruins coach Joe Sacco confirmed the news of Fredric's injury after the Bruins' 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. Frederic sustained the injury during Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"He has a lower body injury, and he'll be out week to week," Sacco said.

Frederic will be a free agent after this season. He's considered a valuable center option before the March 7 deadline. His offense has dipped this season, with eight goals and seven assists in 57 games, but his physical play remains important, ranking second on the team with 155 hits this season.

On Feb. 28, Chris Johnston discussed Frederic's situation on TSN's Insider Trading. He mentioned that teams are still interested in Frederic but want to know more about his recovery timeline (02:57).

"(The) Bruins are now in a tough spot with Trent Frederic, who's officially week to week with what is a lower body injury for him, but the feeling still is that this is a player they're going to be able to move.

"And I think some of the teams calling here want to know how many weeks is week to week, because we have seen in the past, players have been traded and put right on to LTIR," Johnston said.

Johnston said that the injury isn't season-ending, so the Boston Bruins still have trade options.

"And so we'll see if that is potentially an option for Frederic, but whichever way it falls, it's certainly not believed to be a season-ending injury," Johnston added.

The Boston Bruins are in a tough playoff race. They are five points behind a wild-card spot and have played one more game than their rivals. The Bruins must decide if trading Frederic would be the best move.

Boston Bruins’ struggles continues in 2-1 loss to Islanders

The Boston Bruins fell 2-1 to the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Thursday, extending their winless streak to five games (0-3-2). Ilya Sorokin made 38 saves to help the Islanders snap their four-game losing streak.

Alexander Romanov opened the scoring at 16:10 of the first period. He left the penalty box, joined a 2-on-1 rush with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and scored from the left circle. Kyle Palmieri made it 2-0 for New York at 4:21 of the second period. Brock Nelson’s sharp-angle shot created a rebound, and Palmieri scored.

David Pastrnak cut the deficit to 2-1 at 10:04 of the third period. His shot from a tough angle deflected off Tony DeAngelo’s stick and went in. With that, Pastrnak extended his point streak to 16 games and reached 800 career points.

