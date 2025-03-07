"Please take Brayden too" "Risto not getting traded": NHL fans react as Winnipeg Jets acquire Luke Schenn from Penguins

NHL fans are reacting to the news that the Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenseman Luke Schenn on trade deadline day from the Pittsburgh Penguins. NHL insider Darren Dreger reported the news about the trade on X:

“Winnipeg acquires Luke Schenn.” Dreger’s post read.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Schenn from the Nashville Predators for forward Michael Bunting and a draft pick. However, Schenn likely never even got a Penguins team jersey as insiders speculated about the deal between the two struggling teams.

On Friday, the Penguins flipped the 35-year-old defenseman to the Jets for second and fourth-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 respectively. Fans were quick to react, with some asking the Jets to make a move for St Louis Blues captain and Luke Schenn’s brother Brayden.

"PLEASE TAKE BRAYDEN TOO," one user posted.

Others speculated about what ripples the move might cause in the trade market.

"Seems like Risto not getting traded then," another commented.

Other fans seemed amused and excited about the move.

"Schenn didn't even unpack," one fan said.

"Penguins legend Luke Schenn," another said.

"Any chance Brayden follows?," a hopeful fan asked.

"Get ready for some playoff Schennanigans, Winnipeg!," Another fan commented.

"Great acquisition. That’s a big mean team well suited for a bruising playoff," another user reacted.

"NOOO HE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A DEVIL," another added.

NHL insider discussed Luke Schenn's potential for a merry-go-round trade deal

On Wednesday, TSN analyst Chris Johnston had speculated about the Penguins acquiring Schenn only to trade him again before the deadline in a post on X:

"While it's certainly possible the #pens flip Luke Schenn - a team in their position has to consider everything - there's nothing pre-baked here in terms of another shoe to drop immediately. They like his leadership, character and toughness and he's signed through next season." Johnston's post read.

Another analyst who shared his thoughts was Frank Seravalli. The analyst had pulled no punches in his criticism of the deal on Thursday.

"On the surface, this is arguably the dumbest hockey trade that's been executed in the last 25 years," Seravalli said.

Schenn crossed the 1,000-game milestone in the NHL in October 2024 in his 17th season. He was ahead of his brother Brayden by a few months, who also played his 1,000th NHL game on Feb. 27.

