"Predatory play": NHL fans react as Tom Wilson receives no supplemental discipline for thunderous hit on Filip Chytil

Canucks forward Filip Chytil suffered a thunderous hit from Capitals forward Tom Wilson, during the final minute of the first period. Chytil was very slow to get up, and in the meanwhile, a scrum had ensued with Canucks taking offence to the hit.Upon review of the play, officials on the ice ruled Tom Wilson's hit to be fair, and did not call any penalty for the hit. Hours after the game, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Tom Wilson will not be facing any supplemental discipline for the hit on Filip Chytil, a decision which would have been made upoon further review by the Department of Player Safety.NHL fans on X were divided in their opinions on Tom Wilson escaping supplemental discipline for his hit on Filip Chytil. While some reckoned the bolstering body hit was clean, others believed the 6-foot-4, 225-lbs Capitals' heavyhighter was late to make contact with Chytil.&quot;Predatory play. NHL proving they are unserious and farcical. I watch less and less of this sh,it&quot; wrote @Binatch2.dman @dmanrosssLINKLate hit. Shouldve been a penalty. Clean if it wasnt lateGraham Filek @gramo8LINKClassic league not protecting their players.The Chirpinator 🇨🇦 @kirbman23LINKClean hit because it didn't target the head doesn't take away from it being late and predatory to Chytil's blindside. Wilson committed to this all the way from other side of the neutral zone.liam @liamveezLINK.6 seconds after he passes the puck and it’s shoulder to chest 😭 god this sport has become beyond soft if this is considered dirtyThe Warning Take @TheWarningTakeLINKMaybe a little late but not dirty. I’m a top 5 tom Wilson hater BtWChytil skated himself off the ice, and into the Canucks locker room, but did not return to the game. He has a history of concussion injuries, and Tom Wilson's hit raised concerns about those injuries reoccuring, potentially sidelining the forward for an extended period of time.Also read: 3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-3 win over Washington Capitals ft. Thatcher Demko&quot;It was clean hit&quot;: Canucks HC Adam Foote gives his opinion on Tom Wilson's hit on Filip ChytilAfter the Canucks sealed a 4-3 win over the Capitals, Canucks head coach gave his honest opinion on Tom Wilson's controversial hit on Filip Chytil, during the post game media scrum.“Well, I saw it once after on the bench. Didn’t look at it in intermission. I mean, it looked like, from my first view, that it was a clean hit. I’m gonna look at it again,&quot; said Foote.Foote credited Canucks players for keeping their head cool, and not retaliating extremely to the hit, which could have resulted in penalties for the team, thereby jeopardising a 3-0 lead.&quot;I like the way our players didn’t get caught in, with a lead like that, getting caught in the trap of a hit like that, running after him and trying to get him. We have to get the two points first and that other stuff takes care of itself later down the road if it needs to be taken care of, which, we’ll view it. I don’t know if it was a clean hit or just bad timing for Chytil,&quot; added Foote.In addition to Filip Chytil, Canucks also lost forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Teddy Bleuger to injuries. The team has not yet provided any official updates regarding the injuries to any of the 3 injured forwards.