Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against Detroit Red Wings | October 13, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, October 13 at 2 p.m. ET. Toronto is coming off a 6-3 road loss to Detroit on Saturday.
Ahead of the Maple Leafs' third game of the season, here is what the lineup is projected to look like.
Maple Leafs projected lines
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Easton Cowan
- Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Nick Robertson - Max Domi - Bobby McMann
- Dakota Joshua - Nic Roy - Calle Jarnkrok
The Maple Leafs are shuffling up their lines on Monday due to the injury to Steven Lorentz. The biggest news is that top prospect Easton Cowan will make his NHL debut and will play on the top line with Knies and Matthews.
"I feel confident,” Cowan said of making his debut, via TSN. “I feel like I’m ready for this. So, just gonna take it all in, enjoy it and have some fun.”
Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube, meanwhile, hopes Cowan can help spark the top line and add more offense to the lineup.
“He’s a guy that [is] good down low in the offensive zone,” the coach said. “I’d like to get that line some more possession down there, some more plays. He does that stuff. He’s a great hounder too. He gets on top of things and he’s strong on pucks, hangs onto pucks, and so that’s why I made that switch.”
Defense
- Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
- Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit
The Maple Leafs' blue line has been the same through two games, and it will remain the same in Game 3. Toronto's top pairing has been solid this year, as Morgan Rielly looks like he has turned back the clock.
However, one issue for Toronto has been the play of the third-pairing, which has struggled to begin the season.
Goalies
- Anthony Stolarz
- Cayden Primeau
Anthony Stolarz will get his third-straight start on Monday. Stolarz is the true No. 1 goalie with Joseph Woll away from the team. Stolarz is 1-1 with a 3.05 GAA and a .906 SV% this season. He's 2-1 with a 1.66 GAA and a .940 SV% in his career against Detroit.
