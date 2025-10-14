Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against Nashville Predators | October 14, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to play the second half of a back-to-back against the Nashville Predators at home on Tuesday, October 14.
Toronto is off to a 1-2 start and has lost back-to-back games to the Detroit Red Wings, including a 3-2 home loss on Monday. Ahead of the Maple Leafs home game on Tuesday, here is what Toronto's lineup is expected to look like.
Maple Leafs projected lines
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Easton Cowan
- Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Nick Robertson - Max Domi - Bobby McMann
- Dakota Joshua - Nic Roy - Calle Jarnkrok
Easton Cowan made his NHL debut on Monday and will remain in the lineup due to the injury to Steven Lorentz. In his debut on Monday, Cowan had 14:05 of ice time and failed to record a point, but did have one shot on goal.
"I thought he had a great game. He made a lot of good plays with the puck. And he made a good one at six on five, too. So that's why he was out there," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, via Hockey News.
Cowan should get another look on the top line as he looks to build chemistry with Matthews and Knies.
Defense
- Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
- Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit
The Maple Leafs' blue line has been solid to begin the season, in large part due to Morgan Rielly turning back the clock. Toronto does need more offense from the back end, though, which was an issue last season.
“That was one of the reasons we put Brandon Carlo with him. He’s a stay-at-home D-man, that’s what he does,” Berube said about why Carlo is now with Rielly. “He’s really good at protecting his partner and doing all that stuff, so I think Mo’s got a little more freedom. And quite frankly, when he [Carlo] came over here, I thought Mo’s game changed quite a bit.”
Goalies
- Cayden Primeau
- Anthony Stolarz
Primeau will start his first game of the season for the Maple Leafs, with this being the second half of a back-to-back. With Joseph Woll away from the team, Toronto claimed Primeau off waivers.
Primeau went 2-3-1 with a 4.70 GAA and a .836 SV% last season in 11 games, including 7 starts.
